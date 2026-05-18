Firebrand journalist and political commentator Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah has completed his law studies in the United States

A viral video shared by Abusuafour TV on Monday, May 18, 2026, captured the broadcaster's graduation ceremony, where a large entourage of supporters clad in rich kente and traditional chieftaincy regalia cheered him on

Afrifa-Mensah pursued his Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree at the prestigious University of Connecticut (UConn) after securing an academic scholarship in late 2025

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The host of the uncompromising political show For The Records, Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, has officially traded his media armour for academic robes in a spectacular graduation ceremony in the United States.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah bags a law certificate at the University of Connecticut (UConn) in the US. Image credit: okatakyieafrifamensah/Instagram, Abusuafour TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

The outspoken media personality, widely known for his staunch support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his fearless critiques of national issues, was the centre of attention as he walked across the stage to receive his postgraduate degree.

The graduation took an emotional and highly cultural turn when a large delegation of the Ghanaian diaspora in the US turned up to support the broadcaster.

In videos making the rounds online, several members of his entourage were seen heavily clad in vibrant kente cloths and full chieftaincy apparel, turning the foreign campus into a celebration of Ghanaian heritage.

Loved ones and fans chanted victory songs and applauded loudly as Okatakyie’s name was called, cementing his transition into the legal realm.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Peeps react to Okatayie bagging law certificate

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the beautiful graduation ceremony below:

@Francis_Asiamah wrote:

"Nana, we need you back home for the records show! The political space misses your voice. Big congratulations to you!"

@Torku_Confidence added:

"What he couldn't easily do in Ghana, he made it outside. The NPP has officially gained another powerhouse lawyer. Brilliant stuff."

@Oheneyere_Victoria_Amo_Mensah reacted:

"Bravo ooo Nana Okatakyie piiaww! Continue to glow. God bless your hard work and consistency 🙏❤️✌️."

@Yaw_Nsuo_Brobbey commented:

"A huge CONGRATULATIONS, Son. You have made the entire country proud on foreign soil today."

@Nana_Offei joked:

"Our firebrand lawyer is ready! Go and legally handle those who think they can just talk anyhow online. Victory well deserved."

Kevin Taylor slams Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah

YEN.com.gh previously reported Kevin Taylor had slammed Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah after the latter jabbed the host of Onua Maakye for making supposed false accusations.

It all began a few weeks ago when Captain Smart took to his show to allege that Okatakyie had been relocated to America by the New Patriotic Party to compete with Taylor.

His allegation caught the attention of Ghanaians, who had earlier thought Okatakyie had relocated for educational purposes, sparking a massive debate on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh