Wiyaala was unveiled as Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador for Ghana by Tourism Minister Dzifa Abla Gomashie on May 16, 2026

The Minister praised Wiyaala for her talent, authenticity, and decades of promoting Ghanaian culture on the global stage, as well as consistently wearing fugu

Wiyaala accepted the honour with delight and later took to Facebook to express gratitude to the Minister for the recognition and her service to Ghana

Veteran Ghanaian musician Wiyaala has been unveiled as a Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador for Ghana by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts.

The Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Dzifa Gomashie, unveils Wiyaala as a Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador for Ghana. Image credit: AblaDzifaGomashie

Source: Facebook

Sector Minister, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, presented the honour to the popular singer, known for her culturally relevant themes and projecting Ghana’s image globally, particularly representing the Northern part of the country where she hails from.

The announcement of Wiyaala’s new prominent role was made during a ceremony held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, in the Upper West Region.

According to the Minister, Wiyaala was being given the role for her talent, authenticity, and promoting Ghanaian culture throughout her career, including by always wearing the fugu wherever she went.

”Wiyaala has consistently made Ghana proud on both the local and international stages through exceptional talent, authenticity, and dedication to promoting our culture,” the Minister said.

After her speech, Dzifa Gomashie presented a commemorative fugu to Wiyaala, who accepted it and her new position with delight.

In a Facebook post announcing the unveiling, Dzifa Gomashie went even further in eulogising the singer.

“Beyond her music career, she has undertaken commendable initiatives that continue to impact lives positively in her community and across the country. She has become a symbol of hope, determination, and pride of her people.

“Congratulations, Wiyaala, for this well-deserved honour. May your new role bring greater impact, greater opportunities, and greater inspiration to many young people across the globe,” she added.

Below is the Facebook post shared by the Tourism Minister announcing Wiyaala’s new role.

Wiyaala addresses Tourism &Fugu ambassador role

In a post shared on Facebook on Monday, May 18, Wiyaala expressed gratitude to the Tourism Minister for the new role.

She also thanked her for her work serving the people of Ghana.

"Thank you, Abla Dzifa Gomashie🙏🏾 ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾 and May God continue to bless you for everything you do for us and the good people of Ghana 🇬🇭 🥰," Wiyaala wrote.

The Facebook post Wiyaala shared is below.

Wiyaala's tourism ambassador role stirs admiration

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Wiyaala's unveiling as a Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador.

Ntimah Nasandin Laudson-Noah said:

"Congratulations, Wiyaala."

Wise Wunu wrote:

"That's a nice initiative from Honourable Abla Gomashie. Congratulations also to Wiyaala."

Saddiq Shishi commented:

"Well deserved. Congratulations 🎉🎉."

Okyeame Kwame is appointed as an ambassador for the government's Feed Ghana programme by the Minister of Food and Agriculture on his 50th birthday. Image credit: @okyeamekwame

Source: Instagram

Okyeame Kwame appointed as Feed Ghana Ambassador

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran singer Okyeame Kwame was appointed as the Feed Ghana Ambassador by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture on his 50th birthday.

Minister Eric Opoku announced the appointment during a meeting on Friday, April 17, noting that the rap pioneer would tour the country to mobilise support for the programme.

Okyeame Kwame expressed gratitude on Instagram, thanking President John Mahama and Minister Eric Opoku for entrusting him with the role and promising to deliver.

Source: YEN.com.gh