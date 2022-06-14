A sad young man has recently taken to social media to complain about the fact that he would be spending most of his savings on rent

In a post on Twitter, @BuckyRay2 shared that he saved up GH₵10,000 but is now required to use GH₵9,600 out of it to pay rent

He added that the fact that landlords require two years advanced rent payment is what has resulted in having to give out most of his savings

A frustrated Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to social media to lament about how he unfortunately has to give out most of the money he has saved.

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh had @BuckyRay2 revealing that he had to work hard to save up to GH₵10,000 but due to the fact that the place he is renting is going for two years, he now needs to pay GH₵9,600 to his landlord.

Ghana cedis, emotional young man Photo credit: Richard Darko, Petri Oeschger/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

His actual post read;

"I swear Kobby, e hard oh. I've saved ghc10000 but the unfortunate thing is my rent will be due in September for which the landlady is taking 2 years in advance which is GH₵9600"

A number of people who saw the emotional man's post sympathized with him.

@david56263854, a tweep shared his opinion about the matter;

"Because of the behaviors of some tribes that is why the Ga landlords are making things difficult for some of you guys"

Well known Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei also stated how paying such huge amount would require that the young man starts saving all over again;

"Then you fall back to zero!"

Source: YEN.com.gh