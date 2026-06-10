Nii Tetteh Otu II, the Paramount Chief of Kpone, has passed away after 37 years of dedicated leadership

His demise has left the Kpone community mourning a respected leader who fought for regional development

Funeral arrangements and customary rites yet to be announced as social media tributes pour in for the late chief

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Nii Tetteh Otu II, the Paramount Chief of the Kpone Traditional Area, has sadly passed away, bringing his 37-year-old rule to an end.

Kpone Traditional Area mourns as Paramount Chief Nii Tetteh Otu II passes away. Photo source: Kpone TV

Source: Facebook

The Kpone Traditional Council officially announced the revered traditional leader's passing on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in a statement to members of the 10 clans and the wider Kpone community.

What happened to Nii Tetteh Otu II?

The exact circumstances surrounding the demise of the late Nii Tetteh Otu II remain unknown, with the Kpone Traditional Council failing to specify.

However, some reports suggest that the traditional leader passed away from natural causes.

Funeral arrangements and customary rites for the late paramount chief are expected to be announced to the public in due course.

In an official address, Nii Ofosu Obli V, the Kpone Mankralo, clarified that contrary to circulating rumours, no new Kpone Mantse has been installed after Nii Tetteh Otu II's death.

The Facebook video announcing the Kpone Paramount Chief Nii Tetteh Otu II's demise is below:

Who was late Nii Tetteh Otu II?

The late Nii Tetteh Otu II was a revered traditional leader who served the Kpone Traditional Area as Paramount Chief for 37 years.

Enstooled in December 1989, the chief served as the President of the Kpone Traditional Council and was a prominent figure in the Greater Accra Region.

He also previously served as President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, where he championed regional development and the resolution of chieftaincy disputes.

The late Nii Tetteh Otu II also championed stronger partnerships between traditional authorities and major industrial institutions, including the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Free Zones Authority.

Former Commissioner of Police and sub-chief of Atua-Manya, Francis Ebenezer Doku, reportedly passes away. Photo source: Emmanuel M. Philansmith, Ahanta Apemenyimheneba Kwofie III

Source: Facebook

He was a vocal critic of environmental degradation and actively spoke out against industries and practices that polluted water bodies in the Greater Accra Region.

The late traditional ruler was also instrumental in land administration matters, raising concerns over the indiscriminate sale of traditional lands.

On most occasions, he worked alongside various municipal assemblies to protect communal and government lands in the Kpone community.

During his 37-year rule, he also swore in several sub-chiefs and divisional leaders, including the chief of Mlitsakpo (Saki), who swore allegiance to him at a ceremony in November 2014.

The Instagram post detailing Nii Tetteh Otu II's accomplishments during his reign is below:

Nii Tetteh Otu II's demise stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Isaac Nii Ahima Appiah commented:

"Our condolences o."

Nana Ntow Kwabena said:

"My condolences to the Kpone people. It is sad to hear about the passing of Nii Tetteh Otu II, a great leader who reigned for many years."

Toffey Erzonle wrote:

"A very noble, kind-hearted and hugely down-to-earth man. So sad his passing followed so soon after that of his senior brother S.T, another wonderful soul. May God keep their souls."

Atua-Manya sub-chief Francis Ebenezer Doku passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Atua-Manya sub-chief Francis Ebenezer Doku passed away.

The demise of the former Commissioner of Police was officially announced on Friday, June 6, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh