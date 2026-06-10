Nii Tetteh Otu II: Kpone Traditional Area in Mourning As Long-Serving Paramount Chief Passes Away
- Nii Tetteh Otu II, the Paramount Chief of Kpone, has passed away after 37 years of dedicated leadership
- His demise has left the Kpone community mourning a respected leader who fought for regional development
- Funeral arrangements and customary rites yet to be announced as social media tributes pour in for the late chief
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Nii Tetteh Otu II, the Paramount Chief of the Kpone Traditional Area, has sadly passed away, bringing his 37-year-old rule to an end.
The Kpone Traditional Council officially announced the revered traditional leader's passing on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in a statement to members of the 10 clans and the wider Kpone community.
What happened to Nii Tetteh Otu II?
The exact circumstances surrounding the demise of the late Nii Tetteh Otu II remain unknown, with the Kpone Traditional Council failing to specify.
However, some reports suggest that the traditional leader passed away from natural causes.
Funeral arrangements and customary rites for the late paramount chief are expected to be announced to the public in due course.
In an official address, Nii Ofosu Obli V, the Kpone Mankralo, clarified that contrary to circulating rumours, no new Kpone Mantse has been installed after Nii Tetteh Otu II's death.
The Facebook video announcing the Kpone Paramount Chief Nii Tetteh Otu II's demise is below:
Who was late Nii Tetteh Otu II?
The late Nii Tetteh Otu II was a revered traditional leader who served the Kpone Traditional Area as Paramount Chief for 37 years.
Enstooled in December 1989, the chief served as the President of the Kpone Traditional Council and was a prominent figure in the Greater Accra Region.
He also previously served as President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, where he championed regional development and the resolution of chieftaincy disputes.
The late Nii Tetteh Otu II also championed stronger partnerships between traditional authorities and major industrial institutions, including the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Free Zones Authority.
He was a vocal critic of environmental degradation and actively spoke out against industries and practices that polluted water bodies in the Greater Accra Region.
The late traditional ruler was also instrumental in land administration matters, raising concerns over the indiscriminate sale of traditional lands.
On most occasions, he worked alongside various municipal assemblies to protect communal and government lands in the Kpone community.
During his 37-year rule, he also swore in several sub-chiefs and divisional leaders, including the chief of Mlitsakpo (Saki), who swore allegiance to him at a ceremony in November 2014.
The Instagram post detailing Nii Tetteh Otu II's accomplishments during his reign is below:
Nii Tetteh Otu II's demise stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Isaac Nii Ahima Appiah commented:
"Our condolences o."
Nana Ntow Kwabena said:
"My condolences to the Kpone people. It is sad to hear about the passing of Nii Tetteh Otu II, a great leader who reigned for many years."
Toffey Erzonle wrote:
"A very noble, kind-hearted and hugely down-to-earth man. So sad his passing followed so soon after that of his senior brother S.T, another wonderful soul. May God keep their souls."
Atua-Manya sub-chief Francis Ebenezer Doku passes away
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Atua-Manya sub-chief Francis Ebenezer Doku passed away.
The demise of the former Commissioner of Police was officially announced on Friday, June 6, 2026.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh