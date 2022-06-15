Maa Regi, a Ghanaian bakery owner has recently revealed that she has had to let go of the profit she makes from her business in order to increase the salaries of her workers by 5%

In a video, the elderly woman shared that the constant increase in raw material prices has forced her to reduce production from 6,000 loaves per day to 4,000

The CEO has however decided to provide affordable bread to her customers hence currently sells a loaf for Ghc14 compared to the GH₵18 and GH₵20 her competitors sell for

A Ghanaian businesswoman identified as Maa Regi has recently been granted an interview by Joy News where she opened up about the effects of the current economic state of Ghana on her business.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy News had the elderly CEO revealing that she has had to sacrifice her profits to increase the salaries of her workers by 5%.

She stated that, that sacrifice was the surest way to ensuring the workers do not run off and leave the business non-operational. Maa Regi has also had to reduce production of bread from 6,000 loaves per day to 4,000 and has also increased the price of a loaf.

Although her production cost continues to increase, the business owner revealed that she is still committed to providing affordable bread for her customers hence sells a loaf for Ghc14 compared the GH₵18 and GH₵20 her competitors sell at.

Ghana Bread Bakers Association set to Increase Bread Prices over high cost of raw Materials

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Bread Bakers Association of Ghana in the Ashanti region announced at a press conference held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, that the prices of bread will be increased by 20% with immediate effect.

The increment is a result of the continuous increase in flour, sugar and margarine prices. The secretary of the association, Isaac Amoah, revealed that flour prices have moved up from Ghc160 to Ghc220.

Sugar and margarine prices have also gone up from Ghc150 to Ghc210 and Ghc98 to Ghc142 respectively.

