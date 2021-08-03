The association held a press conference to announce that there will be a 20% increase in bread prices going forward

This is due to a continuous increase in the prices of raw materials

The secretary of the Flour Users Association added that the prices have increased rapidly in a span of five months

The increment is a result of the continuous increase in flour, sugar and margarine prices.

The secretary of the association, Isaac Amoah, revealed that flour prices have moved up from Ghc160 to Ghc220.

Sugar and margarine prices have also gone up from Ghc150 to Ghc210 and Ghc98 to Ghc142 respectively.

According to UTV News, some bread bakers complained that they import flour and wheat for their business and incur a lot of cost in the process.

Some even stated they intend to quit the bread baking trade, UTV News reported.

There were suggestions by some association members to reduce the sizes of the bread in order to maintain the prices, but that proved inefficient.

