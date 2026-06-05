A family in Isinya, Kenya, is mourning the death of their 29-year-old son, Enock Mboi, who is reported to have died on a Russian battlefield

The family says a recruitment agency facilitated his travel, and they even borrowed money to support his departure in hopes of a better future

The family continues to seek answers as they prepare for what they describe as an extremely painful loss

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A family in Isinya, Kenya, is in mourning after the death of their 29-year-old son, Enock Mboi, who was reported killed on a Russian battlefield following what they believe was a deceptive overseas job recruitment process.

Enock, a primary school teacher and father of one, left Kenya on November 1, 2025, after being promised a lucrative security job in Qatar by a recruitment agency.

The family of Enock Mboi mourns their 29-year-old son who is reported to have died in Russia. Photo credit: Afriz.Ru/UGC, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

His family said they borrowed money to support his travel, believing it was an opportunity to improve their financial situation.

However, shortly after leaving the country, Enock contacted his wife, Christine, with troubling information that he had not travelled to Qatar but had instead been taken to Russia and was being recruited into military service.

His wife said the development came as a shock, as the family had no prior indication he would be involved in any military activity. His mother, Monicah Moraa, also said she became increasingly worried after he confirmed his location in Russia.

According to the family, Enock maintained contact through Telegram, where he described harsh conditions, extreme cold, and difficulty coping with the environment. He also reportedly expressed a desire to return home.

Communication with him ceased on March 31, 2026. Days later, the family received a message written in Russian, which they initially dismissed as fraudulent before later learning it was linked to his death.

The family is now appealing to the Kenyan government for assistance in repatriating his remains for burial. They also say they have reported the matter to the Russian Embassy in Nairobi and local authorities, but are still awaiting a response.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the case.

Watch the sad YouTube video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh