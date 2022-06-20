On a thrilling night of another episode of date rush, a lady from the states wowed many with her accent as she appeared on the show to find love

The lady who goes by the name Nana Adwoa stole the hearts of the men with her infectious smile as she vetted the candidates on display

Social media was thrown into a frenzy once peeps saw and heard Nana Adwoa speak with her foreign accent and reacted with interesting comments

A young lady who hails from the United States stole the show on Sunday night with her foreign accent and refined character.

The young woman who goes by Nana Adwoa hails from Michigan, located in the Great Lakes region of the upper Midwestern United States.

Photo: Nana Adwoa and Harrison Source: Tv3

Source: UGC

Nana Adwoa said she is, however, Ghanaian but was born and bred outside and that her father is from Ghana and added that her hometown is Asamankese, a town in south Ghana and is the capital of West Akim Municipal District.

Nana Adwoa said she came to Ghana to seek love because she heard Ghana has a lot to give. She described her last relationship as unsuccessful as the guy played games with her.

Nana Adwoa had an interesting night on the show and bombarded her suitors with tough questions, which they shakingly managed to answer. But at the end of it all, she chose a tall, handsome young man named Harrison, who was thrilled to be the preferred choice by Nana Adwoa.

It seems Nana Adwoa's choice was based on appearance as she seemed very impressed with Harrison's dashing physique and attractive facial features.

After all, was said and done, many people on social media had a lot to say about Nana Adwoa and Harrison. YEN.com.gh compiled some exciting comments for readers.

Social Media Reacts To American Lady Featuring On Date Rush

TIKYA BRONI talking about Harrison, said:

He did everything right

Game Boy wasn't impressed with Harrison as he wrote:

Guy can't express himself..wabon roff

Akua_mima said:

I knew Nana Adwoa would choose Harrison from the beginning

Henri kwamz, referring to the lady's accent, said:

Me saf how Nana Adwoa talk anor dey hear anything my tv volume dey 50

zekaytweets said:

Harrison just won a US lottery

Source: YEN.com.gh