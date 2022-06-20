Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel has shared her opinion on marriage and doesn't feel getting married to a person who doesn't have money is not ideal

Xandy took her stance took the stance based on her experience with her previous marriage. The lady got a divorce from her first husband after some issues she faced

Xandy says she doesn't want to get married anymore but is open to getting married if someone shows interest but says the individual must be financially well to do

Popular Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel in an interview with Zion Felix Xandy, said she is no longer willing to be with a man that is not financially well to do.

She says from her experience with her previous marriage, she is no longer ready to build with a man and will only consider getting married if the man in question has money.

She says the relationship has to be a symbiotic one, not a parasitic one. It should be a give-and-take affair, not one-sided.

The young woman said in her previous relationship, she used to use her hard-earned money to take care of her man.

Xandy mentioned that she is not 100percent ready to get married, but she encouraged guys to shoot their shots. People reacted to the interview and encouraged Xandy.

Sandra Akosua said:

It's not so painful IF you gave your all and loved the person wholeheartedly, you just tell yourself you did your best ✨. Pick yourself up and give love a chance again....the memories don't stop hurting but don't close yourself up.... it gets better EVENTUALLY. Speak positive affirmations and keep loving ❤ ✨.

maame serwaa also wrote:

Xandy is now mature and knows what she should say and not. We shouldn’t go for broken man or woman in life,because they need help and someone to comfort them and after they get better they’ll leave you. Because they get what they want from you and it’s very bad . Hmm

Gifty Wilfred also commented:

Everything happened for A Reason Hmmmmm Even Me l can't forget my pass my dear it is well ok xandy l love u so much

