The soon to be PhD student recounted that prior to her success, she was told by many around her not to aspire so high given that she is a woman

A brilliant and tenacious young lady has recently opened up about her journey to gaining admission to the University of Pennsylvania on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Oluwatoyosi had her sharing that prior to her admission, she was constantly told by those around her to tone her ambitions down given that she is a lady.

Oluwa smiling and posing for the camera Photo credit: Oluwatoyosi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

She added that many had no faith in her to succeed at the things she had dreamt of and kept working hard on but thankfully proved them wrong.

Her actual post read;

"To those that told me I am too ambitious for a girl just because I said I want to be a scientist. To those that told me I don’t have what it takes to go to graduate school. Well, you can start practising how to add PhD to the name. Off to the University of Pennsylvania for my doctorate."

Many who saw her post did not hesitate to resort to the comments section to share their opinions.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Caren Clif commented:

Congratulations Scholar....Can't wait for your graduation post!!!

George Kargas replied:

Never let anyone tell you what you are worth and what not! Keep up the great work!

Engr. Ojima SIMON, MNSE wrote:

I think this is commendable. Success I pray

Shah Wangara said:

Yes really do, like when people accomplish things ❤

From Olatunde David:

Congratulations sister.... Keep the flag of success flying. Gender cannot stand as a limitation to success

Jennifer Noel commented:

Time waits on no one and what you do with your time is what matters most. Before you know it you will wondering, where did the time go. Congratulations on your new beginning.

Mahboubeh Mehmandoust wrote:

Congratulation! Just do your part ! everyone have everything to say always!!! Good luck

