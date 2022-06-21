Famous Kumawood actor Paa George has said in an interview that he has 11 more years to live before he dies

The popular actor says he has made a pact with the most high God to live until he is 96. He said he has 11 more years to go

Paa George, in an excited voice, said he will live life to the fullest when his time is almost up and said he is still in good shape

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Veteran actor Paa George in an interview with Accra-based XYZ TV, said that he believes he currently has 11 more years to live before he finally meets his maker.

The actor made the statement not because he is ill or has been given a timeline for death by doctors, but from a pact he believes he has made with God.

Photo: Paa George Source: Officiallilwin on Instagram

Source: Instagram

Paa George states that he and God have come to an agreement that he is going to live until he is 96. He says he is currently 85, leaving him with 11 more years to live.

Paa George says despite his age, he is still physically fit and can even perform in bed, though it's unlike before.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The veteran mentions that he intends to live his life to the fullest, especially during the last two years of his life.

In the interview, he said:

I know that I’m definitely going to die. I asked for only 96 years on earth. I told God not to add or reduce that age. I must go and rest. I’m 85 years now so it’s left with only 11 years for me to die,

Brief Biography Of Paa George

George Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Paa George, was born Sunday, May 10, 1937, is a popular Ghanaian actor who has been on the acting scene for a very long time.

He is famously known for the movies, Public Toilet Africa (2021), Princess Tyra (2007) and Black Star (2006).

13 Veteran Ghanaian Celebrities still Living their best Lives in Wealth and swag

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about some Veteran actors.

TV screens in Ghana have been graced by many talents that have managed to become household names.

Over the years, some of these popular personalities have moved on from acting and have been engaged in other ventures.

Today, YEN.com.gh throws the spotlight on some of our veteran stars who are still enjoying their stardom from the past.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh