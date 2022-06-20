A Ghanaian man has unfortunately lost his wife a day after giving birth to their twins

In an interview, Edmund Tetteh Akrofi revealed that he has since been unable to return to work because he has to care for his son and daughter

Edmund admitted that he misses his wife a lot but does his best to keep his composure because he was told twins do not like having sad people around them

A Ghanaian widower, Edmund Tetteh Akrofi has recently opened up about life after losing his wife about a year ago.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a YouTube channel called Joy Learning TV had Edmund revealing that his wife gave birth to triplets but lost one that day. The next day, however, his wife passed on.

Emotional Edmund with his twins Photo credit: Joy Learning Tv/YouTube

He admitted that life has not been easy since losing his partner, and he has not been able to report to work since then as he is left with the responsibility of raising his twins.

Edmund shared that he has nannies who care for the kids, but he does not know them personally and wants to be around them because they cannot be fully trusted.

He added that raising the children alone is terrible, and he misses his wife a lot. According to him, he was told twins do not like having sad people around them, so he tries to keep his composure around them.

Edmund shares more about his journey in the video linked below;

