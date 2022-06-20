A bowl of banku being prepared by a Ghanaian lady, unfortunately, dropped to the floor before it could even be eaten

A video which captured the reaction of the disappointed young Ghanaian woman who was preparing the meal got many people reacting

@ad3yeiwura commented: "Her reaction if the cameraman gets close the way the banku ta go cry for your face er"

A young lady's effort to enjoy some banku has recently gone down the drain after it all poured on the floor.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @slayis_everywhere had the lady captured in a video expressing her disappointment at the fact that the food meant to be enjoyed dropped on the ground. Unfortunately, the video did not capture how the food was poured, but the young woman seemed very unhappy about it.

Emotional young lady seated by her dropped banku, surprised lady Photo credit: @slayis_everywhere/Instagram, Westend61/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

The video was shared with the caption;

"Whilst Accra is flooding.... This is also happening"

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 2,500 likes with over 100 people commenting.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@mamabhajunia commented:

Ahh after I’ve gone for Abensuo 2 sachet,i swear unless we add the stew to it on the floor

@Fanta Sares wondered:

Awwww what happened? Are you using nonstick Dadesen?

@precious1photograher said:

Sorry is like funny and sad

From @extranaturecare:

Causing financial lost to the family

@realjoe04 commented:

I don’t want to laugh but the lady’s reaction is crazy

From @ad3yeiwura:

Her reaction if the camera man gets close the way the banku ta go cry for your face er

Watch the full video linked below;

Woman Spotted Cooking Banku With Pure Water Rubber In Confusing Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video went viral on social media where two women were seen cooking a large quantity of local Ghanaian dish banku. They caused fear amongst many netizens as they cooked the banku with sachet water.

In the bizarre video, one woman can be seen placing pieces of sachet water in the banku they were cooking whiles stirring it together. The nonchalant manner in which they did the act shows that it is something that they often do.

Some people who watched the video were familiar with the act and said the technique is employed, so the banku does not burn.

Source: YEN.com.gh