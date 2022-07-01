Singer Angel Maxine has reiterated her acceptance of her uniqueness as Ghana's first-ever openly transgender musician

The Wo Fie hit singer confidently stated that she was born effeminate and has long embraced herself

The singer, who sat for an interview with BBC Africa, opposed the anti-LGBTQ+ bill as she talked about her journey to self-love

Singer Angel Maxine has reiterated her uniqueness as Ghana's first-ever openly transgender musician and fiercely opposed the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-gay bill, seeks to criminalize homosexual intercourse and its promotion.

Angel Maxine, a member of the nation's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community, is vehemently against the anti-gay bill and is using her music to fight it.

Photos of Angel Maxine. Credit; BBC Africa/angelmaxinetv

Source: Instagram

In an interview with BBC Africa, Maxine established that she was born effeminate and has long embraced her uniqueness.

''Even right at the hospital, they couldn't tell my gender. They'll be like 'is this a male or a female?' ...''

''Angel didn't go and pick anybody's lifestyle or culture. I was effeminate from birth,'' she said.

The Wo Fie hit singer reiterated her struggle with social stigma and name-calling before she owned her personality.

Watch the video below:

