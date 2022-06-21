People have reacted to a Facebook post made by Joyprime regarding the suffering of individuals who used to work at the tollbooths

Joy shared a snippet of their soon-to-be-launched documentary, Tollbooth Tales, on social media, and it caused a stir

Peeps were moved by the ordeal narrated by former workers of the now redundant tollbooths. Folks expressed their disgust for the neglect of the former workers

Tollbooth workers who used to operate the now redundant tollbooths have shared stories of their suffering after the government declared that it would discontinue road tolls in the country.

Joy prime has done a documentary it is set to release regarding the plight of the workers. In a snippet of the documentary shared on Facebook, the former workers complained bitterly about how the loss of their lively hood has greatly affected them.

Some of the people who are disabled lamented that they have nothing else to do and that the compensation promised to them by government is yet to be fulfilled.

In November 2021 during the presentation of the 2022 budget statement and Economic policy, the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta announced that government needed more funds to fix roads in the country and hence were going to discontinue tollbooths and replace them with a better alternative, which brought the introduction of E-Levy.

Social Media React To Suffering Of Former Tollbooth Workers

Mohammed Alhassan said:

Instead of cancelling this so called ex-gracia for politicians and use the money to support these people you rendered unemployed and creating problems for families, politicians keep thinking about their selfish interests!

Alagyira Raymond commented saying:

But we were told that they are still paid. And that government will reassign them. What happened?

Ike Dwayne Carter Young complained, saying:

Hmmm… This government? The least said, the better!!! Fake and empty promises rendering legions of people jobless and robbing them of even the peanuts they have

Ernest Ahiable also wrote:

Ablolishing toll booth and bringing inn e Levy and increasing fuel price is like robbing Peter to pay Paul

