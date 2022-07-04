Dentsu Renews Their Commitment To Completely End Malaria By 2030

Health is number 3 of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), however when it comes to driving change and influence on the scale needed to achieve all of these ambitious goals, we need to mobilise key power pillars: Government, Corporates, NGOs and People.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

In partnership with these groups and sectors, dentsu is committed to purposeful progress by creating more change through the power of communications. Highlighting dentsu’s commitment, Roxanne Boyes, Strategy Director and Regional Sustainability Lead for dentsu Africa, recently took to the stage at the Kigali Summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases in Rwanda, alongside global changemakers to deliver the Draw the Line Against Malaria campaign petitioning to world leaders to take action.

Dentsu Renews Their Commitment To End Malaria By 2030

Source: UGC

Roxanne Boyes, Strategy Director, and Regional Sustainability Lead for dentsu Africa commented:

“As one of the largest communication agencies in the world, we focus on a number of SDGs, with Health/Goal 3 being a key focus for the past 5 years. We recognize, that if we are to achieve any of the highly ambitious SDG goals by 2030, we need to mobilise mass behaviour change on a global level.

Within the communications industry, we have chosen not to be spectators as we understand the power and opportunity of our data, insights, media channels and creativity in being a key catalyst towards creating the change needed.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It is our responsibility and our privilege to do so and we are determined and committed to this endeavour. So, we stand here today, reaffirming our promise to the global malaria fight (through MNM), by pledging $5m to mobilise the global youth and public with transformational communication tools – through media space, data-based strategy, innovation and creativity – to accelerate reaching our global goals by eradicating malaria in this generation.”

The challenge:

Malaria is one of humankind’s oldest and deadliest diseases, which now claims the life of a child every minute, making it one of our oldest and deadliest enemies. The disease has affected almost every country in the world throughout history. Despite historic progress and with more countries than ever on the cusp of elimination, the current situation is more precarious than ever. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian emergencies, and the emergence of widespread drug and parasite resistance means malaria is fighting back, progress is on the verge of reversing, and the pressure is on.

Being faced with a global pandemic has shown that investing in malaria, stronger health systems, and new scientific breakthroughs will make the world a safer place for everyone. Now, more than ever, we need to protect our gains and invest in our future.

Dentsu is working with Malaria No More UK, on behalf of the global malaria community, to make a difference by using their skills, tools, partnerships, and influence to inspire people to mobilise in the fight to end malaria for good. The overwhelming support of their media owner partners has been instrumental in gaining widespread awareness across Africa to encourage people to take action.

The pledge

Originally formed in 2017, dentsu commits to expanding their ongoing partnership with the global malaria community. During 2020, in anticipation of the first scheduled Kigali Summit on Malaria and NTDs and in support of the Commonwealth Malaria Commitment, dentsu Africa extended their pro bono partnership with the charity Malaria No More - working on behalf of the global malaria community, to 2023. Dentsu recognises, as a global leader in media and digital communications, that we have the power to influence how people think, feel, and act. Dentsu Africa renews their commitment to fight to end malaria, in line with the Commonwealth Commitment and UN SDG goal of ending the epidemic of malaria by 2030. Between 2020 and 2023, dentsu plans to harness the strength and impact of media, strategic communications, creativity, data, and technology to help drive forward the Zero Malaria strategy and ambition, igniting impactful campaigns and drive local transformation to:

Donate $5 million in media resources and pro bono marketing support

Dedicate 10,000 volunteer hours

Reach 500 million people

The malaria community partnership commitment

Malaria No More UK commits to leading the partnership with dentsu on behalf of the global malaria community, through the UN secretariat RBM Partnership to End Malaria, and a global steering group made up of the AU, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, ALMA and other key partners.

As well as co-ordinating the global campaign, Malaria No More UK will be leading Zero Malaria Campaign Coalitions at National Level – first being launched in Kenya, anticipated to be launched in Zambia, Nigeria and Rwanda in the next couple of years.

The partnership with dentsu will be supported by the Malaria No More UK team, specifically leading on project management, design support, PR and earned media as well as digital.

For further information, contact:

Kelly Moses

Regional Communications Manager

+ 27 824938329

Kelly.moses@dentsu.com

About dentsu international

Part of Dentsu Group, Dentsu International is a network designed for what’s next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in the sustainable economy. Dentsu delivers people-focused solutions and services to drive better business and societal outcomes. This is delivered through five global leadership brands - Carat, Dentsu Creative, dentsu X, iProspect and Merkle, each with deep specialisms.

Dentsu International’s radically collaborative team of diverse creators unifies people, clients and capabilities through horizontal creativity to help clients create culture, change society, and invent the future.

Powered by 100% renewable energy, Dentsu International operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists, and partners with 95 of the top 100 global advertisers.

www.dentsu.com

(Sponsored).

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh