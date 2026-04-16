Former Black Stars player Prince Tagoe has alleged that individuals close to Stonebwoy were forbidden from openly enjoying Shatta Wale's music.

According to him, the BHIM Nation boss would cut off anyone caught playing his rival's songs.

Tagoe made the claims during a TikTok Live session on April 15, 2026, where he also questioned a lyric in Stonebwoy's song Deeper, specifically the line "My property no go lock for EOCO," saying it indirectly mocked Shatta Wale following reports that the SM boss's car had been seized by authorities over alleged links to proceeds of crime.

"From day one, when it comes to the other side, it has been purely hatred, and I don't know where it was coming from," Tagoe alleged, adding that anyone around the BHIM Nation camp who played Shatta Wale's music was sacked.

Tagoe contrasted this with what he described as Shatta Wale's more tolerant attitude, recalling that when the SM boss visited his home and heard Stonebwoy's music playing, he sang along without asking for it to be turned off.

The former international said he found the Deeper lyric "below the belt," explaining that life is a journey and that colleagues should refrain from wishing ill on each other regardless of personal differences.

He also alleged that during his time with the BHIM Nation camp, he sensed a consistent hostility directed toward Shatta Wale from within that circle.

Source: YEN.com.gh