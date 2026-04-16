Kwabena Asiamah sparked reactions after claiming Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s wealth may have spiritual backing linked to a ring he often wears

He argued that, despite clearance from authorities, such immense wealth at a young age suggests deeper spiritual influences

His claims have divided opinion online, with some intrigued while others dismissed the remarks as speculative

Popular Ghanaian spiritualist, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, sparked reactions online after ‘exposing’ Richard Ni Armah Quaye’s alleged source of wealth.

Ajagurajah 'Exposes' Hidden Secrets Behind Richard Nii Armah Quaye's Wealth, Video Sparks Debate

Source: Facebook

The founder of Bills Microcredit has grabbed headlines recently after reports emerged about his divorce settlement from his wife, Joana Quaye.

In the ruling delivered on January 20, 2026, the Accra High Court awarded the businessman’s wife a settlement amount of GH₵300,000 despite requesting GH₵50 million.

The judge also awarded Joana Quaye child support of GH¢5,000.00 a month, a third of their matrimonial home in Dansoman, Accra, allocated as three bedrooms in the building, and two cars, a Jaguar XF (2010 model) and a Jaguar Prestige XF (2018 model).

Below is a Facebook post with details of the ruling in RNAQ's divorce.

Ajagurajah speaks on RNAQ’s wealth

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Ajagurajah spoke up about the wealth commanded by Richard Nii Armah Quaye, who is more commonly known as RNAQ.

In the video, he sought to educate his viewers about the spiritual powers behind wealthy individuals, and pointed to a red ring that RNAQ frequently wears in photos.

Ajagurajah said that for a young man turning 40, the man had managed to amass so much wealth, and it could only be explained via spiritual means, especially after the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and other financial crime agencies checked him and found his wealth to be clean.

“The GRA, EOCO, and others have checked his source of wealth and found nothing dubious. A 40-year-old person has managed to become so rich, and you think there is nothing behind his wealth? Wise up! Let me show you something. He does not go anywhere without his ring, watch it well,” he said.

Ajagurajah lost his cool after a follower suggested the ring could just be for fashion purposes, and said people should learn from what he is saying rather than question it.

The spiritualist also showed off a similar ring he owned and said the red ruby stone contained in the ring had powerful spiritual functions that people were not aware of.

Ajagurajah’s claims sparked mixed reactions online, with many people continuing to insist that the ring was commonplace and not mysterious as purported.

Below is the TikTok post of Ajagurajah speaking about Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s alleged wealth source.

Source: YEN.com.gh