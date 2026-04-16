Edwin Gyimah has successfully reclaimed his eight-bedroom house in Obuasi following his battle with his family over the disputed property

In a video, the embattled footballer was overcome with emotions as he received the keys to the house after his family's eviction

Footage of the keys' handover to Edwin Gyimah triggered emotional reactions from Ghanaian social media users

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Embattled Ghanaian footballer Edwin Gyimah has finally reclaimed his eight-bedroom house in Obuasi following the eviction of his family members, with whom he feuded over the property.

Emotional Scenes as Edwin Gyimah Receives Keys to His 8-Bedroom House After Evicting His Family

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, Edwin Gyimah dragged his sister and some family members to Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo show over a dispute that had persisted between them in recent years.

During the emotional interview, the 35-year-old ex-Orlando Pirates defender struggled to hold back tears as he described how his life had unravelled after his footballing career dwindled.

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members had contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted had taken everything from him.

The ex-Black Stars player, who was financially stable during his playing days, stated that he, his wife, and his children were living in difficult conditions in Ghana.

Gyimah accused his family, especially his sister Felicia, of neglect and illegally taking over his eight-bedroom house while he remained homeless and financially unstable with his wife and children.

The ex-Black Stars also engaged in a heated exchange with his sister, whom Auntie Naa questioned about the allegations during the show.

On Wednesday, Gyimah, accompanied by Auntie Naa's team and police officers, stormed his Obuasi house to evict his family.

The TikTok video of Edwin Gyimah storming his house is below:

Edwin Gyimah receives his eight-bedroom house keys

On Thursday, April 16, 2026, Edwin Gyimah expressed his gratitude to Auntie Naa, the Oyerepa Afutuo crew, and all Ghanaians who supported him after he regained possession of his eight-bedroom Obuasi residence.

The ex-Black Stars defender became emotional and broke down in tears as Auntie Naa and her team handed over the keys to the Obuasi house to him.

Overwhelmed with gratitude and relief after a difficult period of uncertainty, he described the moment as a powerful turning point, reflecting on the challenges he had endured and the public support that helped restore his hope and dignity.

Auntie Naa also expressed gratitude to the police and all who supported Edwin Gyimah’s journey back to happiness.

The TikTok video of Edwin Gyimah receiving the keys to his house is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh