In a bold move, a man stole a police armoured vehicle during a mid-morning pharmacy run

The chase lasted 30 minutes, showcasing tactical teamwork and dedication from the Ashanti Regional Command

Ebenezer Frimpong now faces justice, while the stolen vehicle becomes a rather heavy exhibit for the police

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Police arrested a man who stole one of their armoured vehicles in broad daylight at Nkawie Market in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Ebenezer Frimpong, was caught after being pursued by a police officer on the Abuakwa-Kumasi stretch.

Police arrest a man who stole one of their armoured vehicles in broad daylight at Nkawie Market in the Ashanti Region

Source: Facebook

Joy News reported that the incident occurred at approximately 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

A service driver, Lance Corporal Joshua Denkyi of the Formed Police Unit (FPU), was said to be transporting the armoured vehicle with registration GP 1131 from Nkawie to the Regional Police Workshop in Kumasi for servicing.

Police say the officer, upon reaching a spot near the Nkawie Market, parked the vehicle to buy medicine from a nearby pharmacy while the officer reportedly left the engine running in the process.

Frimpong, who was passing by, seized the opportunity as he jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off in that armoured vehicle, leaving bystanders and the officer in shock.

An alarm was immediately raised, sparking an immediate response from the Ashanti Regional Command, as a SWAT patrol team was dispatched to intercept the stolen vehicle.

The chase, which ended in 30 minutes at Mim, near Abuakwa, also saw the arrest of the 26-year-old Ebenezer Frimpong.

The armoured vehicle has since been retained as an exhibit, while Frimpong remains in detention at the Abuakwa District Police Command.

Source: YEN.com.gh