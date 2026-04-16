A young Ghanaian man has opened up about his experience working in construction in Australia

In a now-viral video, he shared insights into the financial aspects of being a construction worker in the country

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the disclosure made by the young man

A Ghanaian man who left the shores of the country in a bid to better his life abroad has opened up on his experience so far in Australia.

In a video sighted on his TikTok page, the young man, known as A Media, who was spotted in his work gear at a construction site, expressed joy at having landed a job as a construction worker.

A Ghanaian man shares the financial benefits of his work as a construction worker in Australia. Photo credit: @A.media/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He opened up on why he enjoys working in construction, citing the money paid for working extra hours as a factor.

Looking visibly cheerful, he stated that he is paid on a calculation known as “time and a half,” which means he is paid extra for overtime work compared to a normal shift.

“Here we are paid on an hourly basis, so assuming I am paid $60 an hour and I agree to overtime, I would then be paid $90 for each hour I work overtime. This is what makes living abroad enjoyable, which I talk about every day.”

Besides having everything at his workplace to make the performance of his duties easier, he wondered whether his compatriots back home also get to enjoy the benefits he gets when he works overtime.

“Someone in Ghana will do overtime and still not be paid, because the employer feels the worker is already being paid. In instances where working hours are over, you could even be sacked if you fail to perform a task assigned to you,” he said.

A Ghanaian man gives the benefits of living in Australia. Photo credit:@Grant Faint/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He then spoke about the standard of living in Australia, praising the country for ensuring that the system works.

He concluded by refuting claims that life abroad is unbearable.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 14 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Netizens express interest in working abroad

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video commended the man, using his experience to educate people about life abroad.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“Thank you very much for enlightening some of us about Australia. I would like to relocate to that country to experience life there because currently in Ghana, the situation is very bad. Can you imagine teachers working for 1 year or 18 months and being paid for only one month? This is the country we live in.”

Special stated:

“My brother does this job in Ghana and doesn’t get good pay.”

King stated:

“Show me the way, bro.”

User69368767575082 indicated:

“Great work, big boss.”

Doctor becomes a construction worker in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian doctor secured a job as a construction worker.

In a video, he opened up about his decision to travel to Canada to practice medicine, but had to settle for a construction labourer role for the time being.

Source: YEN.com.gh