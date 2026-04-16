Edwin Gyimah's mother has opened up on what happened to her after she saw her son on Auntie Naa's Oyerepa FM, filing a complaint over his Obuasi property

The old lady, who expressed how heartbroken she was, claimed she collapsed and almost lost her life, considering how the former footballer has disgraced the family on air

Concerned Ghanaians who came across the video of Edwin Gyimah's mother have shared mixed reactions, with some blasting her for shaming her biological son

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Edwin Gyimah's mother has recounted her painful ordeal regarding her family's trending dispute.

Edwin Gyimah's mother details how she almost died after her son's appearance on Oyerepa, as the family dispute takes an unexpected turn. Image credit: @edwingyimah, @lupsnews

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, videos went viral showing the footballer lamenting about his life struggles and his extended family’s alleged contribution to his current situation on the show hosted by Auntie Naa.

During the emotional interview, Gyimah appeared visibly shaken and struggled to hold back his tears as he described how his life had unravelled. He alleged that spiritual attacks from family members contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted had taken everything from him, including his properties.

He disclosed a troubling property dispute involving his sister, which he says has worsened his situation. Gyimah further claimed that his struggles date back to his time with the national team, alleging he experienced unexplained physical challenges he believes were spiritually influenced.

On April 15, 2026, Auntie Naa confirmed that her crew had travelled to the disputed property of the footballer to solve the issue at hand.

A series of videos that emerged showed the moment the group visited the police station to get the services of some officers who escorted them to Obuasi to evict the footballer's family.

At the residence, Gyimah's sister Felicia was seen weeping uncontrollably as her brother arrived at the premises with Auntie Naa's crew and the police officers before a meeting was held.

She is reported to have initially ignored the calls of Gyimah and the team on multiple occasions after they arrived at the premises and called for her.

According to a crew member, Edwin's family pleaded with him to give them a six-month deadline before their eviction from the property, but the ex-Black Stars player insisted on reclaiming his property during a meeting at the police station.

The TikTok video of Auntie Naa's crew storming Edwin Gyimah's property is below:

Edwin Gyimah's mother speaks about house dispute

Speaking in a recent interview that has caught the attention of many, Edwin Gyimah's mother broke her silence, recounting what happened to her after the dispute escalated.

According to her, a friend had alerted her about her son's appearance on Oyerepa, alleging that upon her first sight of her son on the Kumasi TV station, she collapsed.

The old lady claimed she almost died, adding that a passerby who came to her shop saw her lying on the floor, and she offered help to her.

“I collapsed when I first saw Edwin Gyimah on Oyerepa. I almost died but someone who came to my shop helped me,” she said.

Giving a more detailed account of her ordeal, she claimed she was hurt by the actions of her son.

According to Edwin Gyimah's mother, when she saw her son after her collapse, she gave him a goodbye, explaining that she did that to tell her son that if he would see him again, it would have been in the land of the dead.

Ghanaians have reacted after the old lady detailed her ordeal.

The TikTok video of Edwin Gyimah's mother speaking is below:

Reactions to Edwin Gyimah's mother's claim

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Edwin Gyimah's mother recounted her painful ordeal.

Kenny wrote:

“If not witchcraft, why would you come out to talk plenty?”

Frankie wrote:

“So you nearly died, and you are here taking ill about your son.

Saddy_1 wrote:

“What happened to you is none of our business, just leave the house, period.

Cann wrote:

“The talking is too much, he has taken his house. Just go and look for another place.

Auntie Naa crew members storm Edwin Gyimah’s Obuasi house as their family dispute deepens. Image credit: Oyerepa FM, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

Throwback video of Gyimah’s emotional plea surfaces

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on a throwback video of Edwin Gyimah, a former Black Stars defender, which had resurfaced after his recent appearance at Oyerepa FM with Auntie Naa.

On April 9, 2026, clips went viral showing the footballer lamenting about his life struggles and his extended family’s alleged contribution to his current situation, including taking his house.

Source: YEN.com.gh