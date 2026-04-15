Ibrahim Mahama Fully Covers Jeffery Boakye’s Life-Saving $40K Kidney Transplant in India
- Business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has earned widespread praise after reports of him offering to fully fund life-saving kidney surgery for a 13-year-old boy in critical condition
- The $40,000 surgery pushed the boy’s mother to appeal on national television, explaining she could not afford it while already paying for dialysis three times weekly for her son
- Ibrahim Mahama has also sent an old private jet abroad for modification, with plans to convert it into an air ambulance for emergency medical support across the country
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Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has reportedly stepped in to cover the full cost of a life-saving kidney transplant for a young boy identified as Jeffery Boakye.
According to a report by Mask Blog on Instagram, the surgery, estimated at $40,000, is expected to be carried out in India. Further details, including the exact date of the procedure, are yet to be announced.
The 13-year-old boy’s family had earlier appealed to the public for financial support after indicating they were unable to raise the required funds for the critical surgery.
The single mother, Janet Kumi, in a report earlier filed and published by ghonetv on Instagram, explained that her son was born prematurely and has battled health challenges throughout his life.
Over the years, he was diagnosed with a urinary condition that worsened over time.
The Grade 7 pupil, according to the mother and a doctor, has been undergoing dialysis three times a week at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where doctors continue to monitor his condition closely.
The reported intervention by Ibrahim Mahama has since drawn attention, with many describing it as a timely act of support for the young boy and his family.
Read the Instagram post below.
Ghanaians react to Ibrahim Mahama’s reported move
Netizens who took to the comment section of the Instagram post expressed appreciation for the businessman’s decision to help the little boy get his life back.
Husseina_abagna indicated:
"God bless him🙌."
Louis1xiii shared:
"Biggups, Boss. I pray God helps me to do the same very soon 🙏."
rama_walden shared:
"God richly bless him."
boardimensahesther4 wrote:
boardimensahesther4
Ibrahim Mahama turns jet into air ambulance
Youth in Bawumia's hometown storm Coordinating Director’s office, lock it up over accusations of incompetence
Earlier, businessman Ibrahim Mahama was reported to have flown an old private jet abroad for modifications to be converted into an air ambulance.
On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners took possession of a new private jet he had purchased, a Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, reportedly worth over $56m.
After the arrival of his new jet, he announced that his old private jet, a Bombardier 604, was going to become an air ambulance for the use of Ghanaians.
Ibrahim Mahama made this known after blogger The 1957 News asked about plans for his old private jet in the wake of his new acquisition.
"My old plane is now an air ambulance, an emergency air ambulance for every Ghanaian. Not just for me, but for every Ghanaian," he said.
Ibrahim Mahama's son displays drifting skills
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama's son, Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, showed off his drifting skills in a viral video.
The younger Ibrahim earned admiration for his driving skills during the Supercar Spectacle event held in December 2025.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh