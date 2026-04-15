Business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has earned widespread praise after reports of him offering to fully fund life-saving kidney surgery for a 13-year-old boy in critical condition

The $40,000 surgery pushed the boy’s mother to appeal on national television, explaining she could not afford it while already paying for dialysis three times weekly for her son

Ibrahim Mahama has also sent an old private jet abroad for modification, with plans to convert it into an air ambulance for emergency medical support across the country

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Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has reportedly stepped in to cover the full cost of a life-saving kidney transplant for a young boy identified as Jeffery Boakye.

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama offers to cover $40K kidney transplant cost for 13-year-old Jeffery Boakye. Image credit: MrMahama_ENP/X, ghonetv/Instagram

Source: UGC

According to a report by Mask Blog on Instagram, the surgery, estimated at $40,000, is expected to be carried out in India. Further details, including the exact date of the procedure, are yet to be announced.

The 13-year-old boy’s family had earlier appealed to the public for financial support after indicating they were unable to raise the required funds for the critical surgery.

The single mother, Janet Kumi, in a report earlier filed and published by ghonetv on Instagram, explained that her son was born prematurely and has battled health challenges throughout his life.

Over the years, he was diagnosed with a urinary condition that worsened over time.

The Grade 7 pupil, according to the mother and a doctor, has been undergoing dialysis three times a week at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where doctors continue to monitor his condition closely.

The reported intervention by Ibrahim Mahama has since drawn attention, with many describing it as a timely act of support for the young boy and his family.

Read the Instagram post below.

Ghanaians react to Ibrahim Mahama’s reported move

Netizens who took to the comment section of the Instagram post expressed appreciation for the businessman’s decision to help the little boy get his life back.

Husseina_abagna indicated:

"God bless him🙌."

Louis1xiii shared:

"Biggups, Boss. I pray God helps me to do the same very soon 🙏."

rama_walden shared:

"God richly bless him."

boardimensahesther4 wrote:

boardimensahesther4

Ibrahim Mahama turns jet into air ambulance

Earlier, businessman Ibrahim Mahama was reported to have flown an old private jet abroad for modifications to be converted into an air ambulance.

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners took possession of a new private jet he had purchased, a Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, reportedly worth over $56m.

After the arrival of his new jet, he announced that his old private jet, a Bombardier 604, was going to become an air ambulance for the use of Ghanaians.

Ibrahim Mahama made this known after blogger The 1957 News asked about plans for his old private jet in the wake of his new acquisition.

"My old plane is now an air ambulance, an emergency air ambulance for every Ghanaian. Not just for me, but for every Ghanaian," he said.

Ibrahim Mahama's son displays drifting skills

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama's son, Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, showed off his drifting skills in a viral video.

The younger Ibrahim earned admiration for his driving skills during the Supercar Spectacle event held in December 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh