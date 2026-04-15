A Ghanaian man living is trending on social media after his video went viral online

In a deeply moving video, he opened up about the actions of his now ex-wife, who divorced him after he sponsored her to the UK

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared words of comfort with the Ghanaian man

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An elderly Ghanaian man has sparked an emotional reaction after detailing how his wife betrayed his trust.

A video that has now gone viral, spotted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @mrbilly350, showed the man looking visibly sad as he opened up about his ordeal.

A Ghanaian man speaks about how he became homeless in the UK. Photo credit: @mrbilly350/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He explained that he sponsored his wife to relocate to the UK years ago while he was still working in Ghana.

The man said that after he finally relocated to London, what was thought to be a happy reunion ended in regret after realising that his wife squandered money meant for them to better their lives as a couple.

As if that was not enough, he said the woman later sought a divorce to terminate their marriage

He recalled how his ex-wife pretended to be a devout Christian to gain his support, not knowing she had ulterior motives.

“She claimed to be church-going and pretended to love a simple life; hence I supported her. When she gained legal status, her attitude changed”.

A Ghanaian man who travelled to Germany for greener pastures shares his struggles. Photo credit: ullstein bild/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Onlookers were left speechless as the elderly man narrated the ordeal he endured at the hands of his ex-wife.

At the time of writing the report, the deeply moving video had gained over 1,000 likes and 14 comments. It was captioned:

“She arrested me after bringing her to Europe and left me.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens comfort a distressed Ghanaian man

Social media users who took to the video’s comment section comforted the man over his ordeal living in Europe. Others prayed that his fortunes would turn around for the better.

YEN.com.gh sampled some comments:

anonymous_chap commented:

"This man has faced incredible challenges. All too often, people judge others solely by appearances without hearing their side of the story. Let’s hope we never end up surrounded by those who only seek to benefit from us."

Hermit opined:

"Is because of Adams I’m liking your videos. If you don’t post him, I won’t like your video."

MANUELS DWAYNE OSEI CARTER opined:

"Hmmm very sad."

Blaqcoffee added:

"Hmm, very painful. You never know who will hurt you, but it’s well. God heal them."

Andrews Larbi added:

:Don’t blame them. I always say, whenever you help people, don’t expect them to pay you back. Even Jesus who healed 10 blind people, only one came back to say thank you."

Canada-based man prepares to return home

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian resident in Canada opened up about his decision to return home after 10 years abroad, studying in various countries, including France, Poland, the USA, and Canada.

He earned a PhD in Radiation but now wants to return home to contribute to national development.

Source: YEN.com.gh