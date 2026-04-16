Lionel Messi has followed the path of his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo by acquiring Spanish club UE Cornellà.

At 38, the Inter Miami CF star is already making bold moves as he nears the end of his playing career

Fans have since flooded social media with praise, celebrating his latest milestone off the pitch

Lionel Messi has reportedly taken a major step into football ownership, acquiring Spanish lower-tier side UE Cornellà in a move that adds another chapter to his growing influence off the pitch.

The Argentina captain and Inter Miami talisman is said to have secured full control of the Catalan outfit, signalling a long-term vision aimed at elevating the club through Spain’s football pyramid.

Lionel Messi Follows Ronaldo into Club Ownership with UE Cornella Deal. Photos by Alex Caparros and Inter Miami CF.

Source: Getty Images

Messi buys Cornellà, follows Ronaldo and others

Messi’s reported takeover places him among a wave of elite players investing in clubs as they plan for life beyond their playing days.

His long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo has also ventured into ownership with a stake in UD Almería. Across Europe, similar moves have become increasingly common.

According to Dairio AS, Thibaut Courtois has backed Le Mans FC, while Kylian Mbappé is linked with SM Caen.

Others such as Luka Modrić with Swansea City and Gerard Piqué with FC Andorra underline a clear trend.

The list continues with N’Golo Kanté at Royal Excelsior Virton, Sadio Mané at Bourges Foot 18, and David Beckham, who famously built Inter Miami from the ground up.

Inside Messi's Cornellà project and vision

Founded in 1951 and based in Catalonia, Cornellà occupies a familiar setting for Messi, who spent the prime of his career at FC Barcelona.

His ties to the region run deep, and the club’s reputation for nurturing local talent, including former teammate Jordi Alba, makes the move a natural fit.

Currently competing in Spain’s fourth tier, Cornellà sit third in their group and remain firmly in the promotion hunt, trailing leaders Manresa while holding a playoff place.

Messi’s ambition is clear. He reportedly wants to transform the club into a professional outfit through a carefully structured plan built on development and smart investment.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano adds that the Argentine is set to assume full ownership.

Fans react to Messi's Cornellà purchase

The news has sparked lively reactions online, with fans quick to weigh in on the bold venture.

@Omokafari wrote:

"I hope it becomes a successful investment. Maybe Leo should go and play for them for a season so they can promote to division 2. If that is not against FIFA rule."

@PremRockstar5 jokingly added:

"Next step is to bathe as many YAMALs as possible for CORNELLA to make stars."

@hottyfc1 summed it up:

"Nahh this is amazing he just bought millions of fans for the club also We are going to take this club to the first division for sure."

Source: YEN.com.gh