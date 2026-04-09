An alumnus of the University of Cape Coast has made Ghana proud, earning global recognition after achieving another academic milestone at Florida International University

Mivheal has remained in the spotlight since graduating as UCC’s overall best student and valedictorian, building on that success abroad with consistent academic excellence

Also in focus, UCC graduate Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi, Ghana’s youngest doctor, has continued his academic journey, inspiring many with his steady pursuit of excellence

Ghana has been following the remarkable journey of Mivheal Teye Tetteh, a young scholar who has now achieved another major academic milestone abroad.

UCC 2019 valedictorian, Mivheal Teye Tetteh, achieves global recognition with a perfect 4.0 GPA at Florida International University. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Mivheal, who hails from a humble home in Ghana, once sold banku to support himself.

Despite these early challenges, he has consistently demonstrated excellence and determination.

Throughout his journey, he has always acknowledged the unwavering support of his family, especially his elder brother, Benjamin Kwame Tetteh, who has been a constant source of encouragement.

Mivheal Teye Tetteh's academic excellence in Ghana

Long before his journey to the United States, Mivheal often known as TT, earned his mark in Ghana. At West Africa Senior High School, he received multiple awards, including the Best Student in Literature.

He later pursued tertiary education at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where he graduated as the overall best student and valedictorian in 2019.

Beyond academics, Mivheal has been passionate about helping others succeed. Shortly after becoming valedictorian, he authored a book titled Mastering Campus Life in 21 Days, guiding students on balancing academic, spiritual, physical, and social aspects of university life.

Mivheal Tetteh shines again at Florida University

His hard work is now paying off in remarkable ways. Set to graduate in two weeks with a Master of Science in Higher Education Administration from FIU, Mivhael has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA, placing him among the very best graduate students in his programme

His dedication earned him the Outstanding Graduate Academic Achievement Award from the College of Arts, Sciences and Education.

He was also named a finalist for the university-wide Outstanding Graduate Student Award, recognising not only academic brilliance but also leadership and impact.

Mivheal’s achievements extend beyond grades. His research focuses on supporting international students in higher education, a topic with global relevance. His work has received backing from international organisations, allowing him to present his findings on global platforms.

Despite his global recognition, Mivheal remains humble and grounded. His journey demonstrates that determination, hard work, and purpose can overcome humble beginnings. Today, his story stands as a powerful inspiration to young people across Ghana, showing that where you start does not define where you can go.

Mivheal Teye Tetteh achieves global recognition for academic excellence at Florida International University. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Ghana's youngest doctor achieves new academic feat

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi, the youngest medical doctor in Ghana, has started another academic journey a few years after graduating from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Dr Gyamfi made history in 2023, proving that age is no barrier to achieving greatness, as he successfully passed out as a medical doctor at 22 after six years in the UCC medical school.

The young man enrolled in a prestigious Ghanaian tertiary institution after successfully passing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and completing a stint at Prempeh College in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh