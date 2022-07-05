Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe Constituency, has honored his aged teachers

One of them is called Ms Oppong, a 96-year-old woman at Jachie who taught Dr Adutwum in primary school

Ghanaians have been amazed by Dr Adutwum's gesture and have been expressing uplifting thoughts in the comment section of his post online

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghana's Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has extended a heartwarming gesture to his primary school teacher who inculcated a lot of great principles into him.

The woman called Clara Oppong who is now 96 years old was in the comfort of her home at Jachie, when the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Consistency visited to thank and honor her for the sacrifices she made in times past.

"Right from primary to tertiary, my teachers have invested greatly in me, and for this, I am eternally grateful to them all. In addition to her commitment to teaching, her kind words and motivation built a solid foundation for me," he mentioned on his Facebook handle.

Photo of Ghanaian Minister Of Education Dr Adutwum Honouring His Teacher Photo credit: @yawoseiadutwum

Source: Facebook

On the same day as the gesture, Dr. Adutwum also visited a church to express a similar honour to another aged teacher called Mr. Ankama who was his Common Entrance Exam teacher.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians celebrate the Education Minister

Below were some comments from social media users who saw Dr Adutwum's gesture.

Samuel Kojo Ampong said:

Lovely. May we also honour our teachers in future and may our children also honour us like this. You have done well Hon.

Sam Assensoh indicated:

Marks of a TRUE humanist Statesman Ghana Education Minister Hon Doc Osei Adutwum.Posterity will remember you kindly Sir.Once a teacher always a teacher.Amen

Kwaku Annor mentioned:

Always great to honour your roots. Not all souls have such remembrance. Once great, Always great. Keep keeping on Sir

MP for Bosomtwe Constituency Pays Fees for 61 Medicine & Engineering Students

In another heartwarming gesture, Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Member of Parliament for the Bosomtwe Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana blessed the lives of dozens of brilliant students in his electoral area.

In a post on his personal Twitter handle, @yoadutwum the kindhearted man who won on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) indicated that 61 students received full scholarships from him.

At an event that was held on Friday, January 14, 2022, the MP sent off the intelligent learners to their various educational institutions where they will study for their respective degrees in Medicine and different fields of engineering.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh