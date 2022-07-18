A video of a Kenyan lady fighting off bouncers from mishandling her lover at a popular city nightclub has elicited mixed reactions

In the video, the lady in a red dress fought with two huge bouncers, trying to protect her bae; little did she know it was a staged show

The lady's lover then went on his knee to propose to her, and she said yes, leaving revellers screaming and cheering

The club's deejay played John Legend's song All of Me, as the couple hugged

A young man has left Kenyans praising him for being creative when proposing to his girlfriend at the famous nightclub along Mombasa Road, Golden Ice Bistro.

Lady fights bouncers for mistreating her lover in a nightclub, he goes on his knee and proposes to her. Photo: Nairobi Gossip.

Source: Instagram

Lady fights off bouncers mistreating her lover

Photos and videos from the romantic scene, termed a unique proposal, have been circulating online and show the lady, in a red dress, trying to fight off bouncers, mishandling her boyfriend.

The lady fights the two huge muscular bouncers, and her lover looks calm; little did she know it was staged.

The deejay later played John Legend's song All of Me as the couple hugged and revellers cheered.

As the lady continues to push away the bouncers from evicting her man from the club, the man goes on his knee and proposes to the beautiful lady with a cute ring.

The lady was surprised for a moment and then said yes.

Social media users were wowed by the lady's actions to protect her lover, with many branding her as a great partner, but some said they would never do that.

Below are mixed reactions from social media users; go through:

Apple_girlish said:

"That's pretty sweet ."

Sleemtee_ke commented:

"The bouncers walielewa kazi yao, dem nae kweli anapenda kijanaa. Wasichana learn something. Si mnaona vile galdem anafightia boi wake (The bouncers understood the assignment, and the lady truly loves her man. Ladies, learn something from this; can you see how the lady fought for her man?)."

M_musau said:

"I love how the babe was trying to defend and help him on her own."

Hellen Desouza commented:

"I would rather fight for food at a funeral or wedding, but not for a man."

Abigail Githu said:

"Most of the women out here will tell the bouncers to beat you up."

Blessyjune wrote:

"Aww. True love exists."

