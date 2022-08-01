Dayo, a young man has recounted how his sister completely surprised him with her results

According to the gentleman, he told his sister, Bola, to strive for As in her exam with the promise of paying her for each one

The young lady ended up with 15As, a performance with which she topped her entire class

A young man identified as Dayo on Twitter with the handle @I_am_niyi, has gone viral with a rather captivating incident he narrated on his social media handle.

According to Dayo, he promised his sister 2k units of his local currency (which is Naira, since he lives in Nigeria) for each a the young lady named Bola makes in an exam.

To the amazement of Dayo, Bola was able to get as many as 15As when she sat for the examination, a grade that saw her topping the entire class.

Man who promised sister 2k for each A in exam Photo credit: @I_am_niyi

Source: Twitter

Dayo could not believe his ears when he heard the news and was left in a mixed state of joy and shock as he had to keep his words to the brilliant young lady.

In a separate post, Dayo revealed that he had paid the amount as promised.

Reactions on social media

@_Miyin replying to @I_am_niyi said:

Please give her o. Don’t be like that uncle that promised me money per subject I get distinction in and I no see shishi

@Bambam_Jas replying to @I_am_niyi indicated:

A queen . She should keep up the great work, tell her we are proud of her ❤️. As for you, pay up your debt . Please give her. If money no complete, send DM I fit top am

@Josh_ehiz replying to @I_am_niyi mentioned:

Honestly gifts and incentives are the best way to spur people on to achieving success..

See the post below

Singer Fulfills Promise of Car He Made to Daughter

In another promise-and-fulfill story, the bar for rewarding students who have performed well in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Exams (KCPE) has just been set at an all-time high.

This is after popular Luo artiste Dolla Kabarry and his wife Connie bought a Toyota Landcruiser for their daughter named Sheryl.

The elated mother revealed that they promised her the expensive items as a spur of the moment, but the girl did deliver.

Source: YEN.com.gh