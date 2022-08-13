The strange hairstyle of a young lady captured on video has sparked massive reactions on social media since it surfaced

The confident and unbothered young woman was had one half of her hair completely shaved off with the other half in braids

@taiwobolurin, a surprised follower, said: "Crazy things are happening"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young lady has recently sparked massive reactions among social media users thanks to her choice of hairstyle.

Young lady in white braids Photo credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @bcrworldwidehas the lady with a half 'bald, half braided' hairstyle confidently walking in the midst of people.

The post was shared with the caption;

This is from Shaolin Temple

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many internet users who saw the post did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section. At the time of this publication, the video has gathered close to 1,300 likes with over 50 comments.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh

@i_am_owobu wondered:

Is she serious

@melhadomelissa commented:

I hope am the only jamaican seeing this cuz i don't want to see it again

@rizo__doris said:

I just love her confidence ❤️❤️

@yes_iam_essy replied:

There’s nothing I won’t see

From @taiwobolurin:

Crazy things are happening

Watch the full video linked below;

Young Man Weeps After Barber Gives Him Strange Haircut; Folks React To Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man caused a stir online after he was spotted weeping bitterly.

The little man was seated on a chair with a regretful face and a hilarious haircut on his head. The song playing in the background made it obvious he was crying because of the haircut the barber gave him.

The song was a rendition of Kelvin Boy's 'Down Flat', but parts of it were replaced with 'Down Cut.' He had major parts of his head shaved bald, while a small portion of hair remained at the corner of his head.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh