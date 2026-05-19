Asante Akim North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong is set to appear before a Dutch court within 48 hours following his arrest at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport

He was detained over alleged money laundering and romance scam-related offences, with his legal team preparing to challenge the legality of his arrest

Ghana’s Parliament is engaging diplomatic channels, while authorities confirm the lawmaker is safe and unharmed in custody

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North in the Ashanti Region, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, also known as OK Frimpong, is set to appear before a court in the Netherlands within the next 48 hours after his arrest at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.

He was apprehended on Sunday, May 10, 2026, over allegations linked to money laundering and suspected involvement in romance scam-related activities.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the Asante Akim North MP, is set to face the Dutch court in 48 hours. Photo credit: Ohene Kwame Frimpong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The arrest has since triggered both legal and diplomatic attention.

According to a publication by Citinewsroom, sources close to OK Frimpong’s legal team indicate that he is expected to contest the legality of both his arrest and continued detention when he is presented before the Dutch court.

His lawyers are reportedly preparing arguments aimed at questioning the basis of the charges and the procedures leading to his detention.

Parliament engages diplomatic channels

The development was officially confirmed in a statement issued by the Clerk to the Parliament of Ghana, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, who noted that Ghana’s Parliament had been formally notified of the situation.

According to the statement, Parliament is actively engaging Ghana’s diplomatic mission in The Hague to gather further details and ensure appropriate support for the detained lawmaker.

It added that the Speaker of Parliament and leadership remain in close contact with the mission as efforts continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the arrest of the Independent MP.

Meanwhile, Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has sought to allay public concern, assuring that the MP is in good condition while in custody.

He stated that the lawmaker is safe, stable, and has not suffered any harm during his detention, as authorities continue their investigations ahead of the court appearance.

Video of Owusu Bempah predicting by-election resurfaces

YEN.com.gh reported previously that an old video of Ernest Owusu Bempah predicting a by-election in Asante Akim North had resurfaced following the arrest of MP OK Frimpong.

In the clip, he warned that electing an independent candidate would trigger a by-election within a year.

The vide gained traction amid reports that the MP is being held abroad over alleged money laundering investigations.

Source: YEN.com.gh