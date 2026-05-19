Dulcie Boateng's group is mourning the loss of Naa Amerley's mother, who passed away at 73 on Monday, May 18, 2026

Viral footage showed the group consoling their bereaved friend at her home as she grieved over her mother's passing

Social media echoed sorrow as fans shared their condolences for both Naa Amerley and her family during this difficult period

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The camp of Ghanaian businesswoman and social media influencer Dulcie Ewuraama Afriyie Boateng, popularly known as Dulcie Boateng, is in mourning after suffering a heartbreaking loss on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Renowned Ghanaian influencer Dulcie Boateng's 'Geng' camp is in mourning after Naa Amerley loses her beloved mother on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo source: @naa_amerley3, @evander.backup

Source: TikTok

On Monday, May 18, 2026, news emerged that Naa Amerley, a prominent member of Dulcie Boateng's 'Geng' group, had lost her beloved mother.

The deceased, who regularly appeared in the social media personality's content, was 73 years old.

What happened to Naa Amerley's late mother?

The exact circumstances surrounding the untimely demise of Naa Amerley's mother remain unknown.

However, some reports indicate that the deceased, who had reportedly survived two major surgeries in the past, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2026, after battling some abdominal pains.

Her demise came over a week after she and her daughter celebrated Mother's Day together at home.

Following her demise, Dulcie Boateng, the Mitch Brothers, loved ones, and the boyfriend of Naa Amerley gathered at her plush residence to mourn her mother's painful passing.

Footage showed the twin brothers, in all-black outfits, consoling the bereaved as she wept uncontrollably over the demise of her mother.

Naa's boyfriend and Dulcie Boateng were later seen comforting her as they sat on the couch in a sad mood.

The news of Naa Amerley's mother's demise has evoked sadness among her fans on social media, who mourned and extended their condolences to the grieving food content creator and her family.

The TikTok videos of Naa Amerley and her group mourning her mother's demise are below:

Political activist Kwame NPP's wife passes away

Kwame NPP, a popular political activist for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was recently in mourning following the untimely passing of his beloved wife.

The news of the NPP supporter's wife's demise emerged on social media on Thursday, May 7, 2026, as footage of him grieving went viral.

The exact circumstances surrounding the sudden demise of Kwame NPP's wife, remain unknown, with the political activist and his associates yet to issue a public statement on the tragedy.

However, on Thursday, May 7, 2026, a video shared by staunch NPP supporter Bawumia BA TV showed his colleague wearing an all-black outfit and weeping uncontrollably over the untimely passing of his wife.

Popular NPP political activist is in mourning following the demise of his beloved wife. Photo source: @kwamenpp90, @serious7111

Source: TikTok

Elderly members of Kwame NPP's family were seen consoling and comforting the bereaved widower as he continued to mourn his late wife.

Other photos also showed the political activist completely distraught as he sat in his chair in a sad state.

Kwame NPP's wife's demise has evoked sadness among his colleagues and prominent officials of his political party, including Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).

The TikTok posts of Kwame NPP mourning after the demise of his wife are below:

Naa Amerley's mother's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Aku Moda commented:

"Oh, but they just spent Mother’s Day together recently."

Awuraaa_ said:

"To lose a mother? Forever pain, hmm. May her beautiful soul rest peacefully 🥺🤍."

Senadogbey17@gmail.com wrote:

"Losing a mother is not easy. My sister, I am struggling without a mother, and the pain is painful, painful, painful 💔 😢. My condolences 💔 dear."

18-year-old girl loses parent in building collapse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an 18-year-old girl lost her sole parent in the Newtown building collapse in March 2026.

In an interview, the teenager detailed the heartbreaking circumstances that led to the loss of her parent in the disaster.

Source: YEN.com.gh