An old video of Ghanaian music star King Promise visiting the clothing shop of Joshua Kojo Anane, popularly known as SoAfricano (SoAfrican), has surfaced online

SoAfricano, a 36-year-old businessman, was arrested on May 6, 2026, for allegedly operating a Telegram platform where he shared non-consensual private images of drugged victims

The suspect, who moved in elite East Legon circles, is accused of using medications to influence and record female victims without their consent

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The arrest of high-profile East Legon businessman Joshua Kojo Anane, better known as SoAfricano, has sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian social media space not just for the severe nature of his alleged crimes, but for his deep ties to the country's elite.

An old video of the embattled East Legon businessman SoAfricano hanging out with music star King Promise emerges. Image credit: @EmprSnow/X

Source: Twitter

Just hours after the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Lydia Yaako Donkor, held a press conference on May 12, 2026, an old video emerged on X (formerly Twitter) showing the businessman spending time with award-winning singer King Promise.

SoAfricano's clothing brand and the Telegram ring

In the resurfaced footage, King Promise is seen at SoAfricano’s physical shop, seemingly checking out the businessman's thriving clothing line.

For years, SoAfricano was known for his "Ghana-themed" apparel and his frequent appearances alongside celebrities, projecting an image of a successful, harmless entrepreneur.

However, the CID detailed a much darker side to this public persona. Following a joint operation by the Bureau of National Investigations ( BNI) and the Cybercrime Unit, it was discovered that the suspect allegedly operates a Telegram group titled "vipsleepfetish2025".

According to the CID press conference, SoAfricano would lure victims, influence them with medications to induce sleep or a lack of consciousness, and then record private acts to be shared on his private platforms.

While King Promise is not implicated in any wrongdoing, the video highlights how easily the suspect could blended into the highest rungs of society.

Watch the video in the X post below.

Netizens react to SoAfricano's arrest

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the resurfaced video and the arrest below:

@KSnetne wrote:

"Chale 'thriving clothing brand' by day, 'alleged criminal network' by night... some people's lives are a Netflix series 😳."

@GhanaMessiah said:

"He tried to live a double life, but it didn't work. Mind you, there are worse people than him who haven't come to light yet."

@elcatter added:

"As he stays in East Legon, he is automatically a 'businessman' 😂. Now we see the business."

@ALmediaSports reacted:

"Wow, he looks so harmless in all his videos. You really can't tell who people are."

@j_nellyyy commented:

"90% of rich people have a dirty life we don’t see. This is why we shouldn't envy anyone on social media."

King Promise's 2025 TGMA look

YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise failed to impress with his outfit for the 2025 TGMA held on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The 26th Album of the Year winner has been described as one of the worst-dressed celebrities at the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh