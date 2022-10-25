A young Ghanaian woman has recently opened up about her confusion when it comes to telling her husband all she owns in investment

The 25-year-old lady, in an anonymous post, revealed that her monthly salary is GH₵70,000, and she owns about 105 plots of land

She also shared that her husband is against any investments in Ghana hence has been hiding all her properties from him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Ghanaian woman has recently resorted to social media users to seek their opinion about a situation she finds herself in.

Confused young lady, 200 Ghana cedis notes Photo credit: Delmaine Donson, Richard Darko

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of popular influencer @abenamagis had the 25-year-old wife anonymously sharing that her salary is about GH₵70,000 every month, and out of that, she contributed GH₵35,000 to a joint account with her husband. She has purchased about 105 plots, of which her husband is unaware.

The young lady revealed that her partner is against having any investments in Ghana; hence she bought the lands without his knowledge, and now she is confused about whether to tell him or not.

She ended by calling on Ghanaians to help solve her problem, but many people were interested in her huge monthly salary.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The tweet gathered 20 retweets, 44 likes, and 25 comments at the time of this publication.

Ghanaian Married Woman Finds out Husband has Blocked her from Seeing his Whatsapp Status

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an emotional wife recently took to social media to confide in netizens after finding out she had been blocked by her husband.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular Facebook page called Tell It Moms had the woman anonymously sharing that she has two lines which are both registered in Whatsapp, but she recently found out her husband has blocked one of her lines from seeing his status.

According to the woman, the line she is most active on is what has been blocked by her husband, and she only realized when she decided to use the MTN line she is less active on.

" I have two phones both uses watsap. We communicate more on my Airtel than my MTN. Today, I decided to check my messages on the phone with MTN and I realized he had updated his status. I however can't see his statuses with the Airtel"

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh