A Ghanaian lady with a physical disability from Kyebi in the Eastern Region of Ghana has appealed for financial support

Deborah lives in a rented house with a benevolent septuagenarian who is struggling to provide for the two of them

In an interview, the 20-year-old disclosed that her parents are dead as she called on people to come to their aid

Deborah, a Ghanaian with a physical disability from Kyebi in the Eastern Region of Ghana, has appealed for financial support to survive.

The 20-year-old orphan lives in a rented house with a 70-year-old woman struggling to make daily ends meet.

In an interview with Bones Man TV, Deborah disclosed that her parents are not alive. The physically challenged lady who crawls with her behind to undertake her daily activities appealed for help to lessen her plight.

Deborah and the septuagenarian need a decent abode and are asking for financial assistance to build a single room to accommodate them.

According to Bones Man TV, the old lady disclosed that she has land for the building. Please donate to Clement Yeboah via 0540169707.

