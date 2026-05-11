Controversial Ghanaian seer Karma President issued a doom prophecy about actor-politician John Dumelo, warning that the MP faced a grave spiritual threat from political enemies

The spiritualist claimed Dumelo's impressive work in Ayawaso West Wuogon had earned him dangerous enemies who had taken him to a powerful deity to eliminate him from office

Karma President advised Dumelo and his wife to seek urgent spiritual protection from diverse sources, insisting the battle required more than Christian intervention

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Karma President has shared a troubling doom prophecy about actor and politician, John Dumelo.

Controversial seer Karma shares an ominous doom prophecy about actor and politician, John Dumelo. Image credit: JohnDumelo

Source: Facebook

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page SumSum Wiase, dated May 7, 2026, the spiritualist warned that trouble lay ahead for the Ayawaso West Wuogon lawmaker.

He claimed that John Dumelo’s work as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area had been so impressive that he had developed embittered political enemies who wanted to eliminate him.

Karma President warned the actor that he and his wife should seek the necessary spiritual protection to ensure the plans of his ‘enemies’ are thwarted.

"John Dumelo should be careful in Ayawaso West Wuogon. People are claiming that he is working too hard for his constituents and trying to keep the seat forever. People are envious of his success. He and his wife should seek spiritual help, because they are in a very precarious position. Someone has taken him to a very powerful deity, trying to find all means possible to eliminate him from the seat,” he said.

Karma President added that Dumelo should not seek help from only Christian pastors but should approach powerful figures from diverse backgrounds because some fights are beyond the powers of Jesus Christ.

The TikTok video of Karma President speaking about John Dumelo is below.

Reactions to Karma President’s John Dumelo prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the doom prophecy shared by Karma President about John Dumelo.

Emmanuelacquah839 said:

"It will never work in the name of Jesus."

Mc Dollar wrote:

"Apuu, sharing of food be work?"

Aseda commented:

"Please, where can I find you?"

Nana Kay said:

"Always using his mind, apuuuuu."

Linda Mensah wrote:

"We are with him, it's about Jesus."

Karma President shares Pastor Elvis prophecy

Karma President previously grabbed headlines after issuing a similar doom prophecy about popular Ghanaian man of God, Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

In a video, he claimed that he had foreseen spiritual problems for the preacher that needed to be solved and warned him to look for powerful forces to protect him, or face certain doom.

Karma President’s prophecy about Pastor Elvis Agyemang stirred mixed reactions among netizens on social media, with many 'Alpharians', as his congregation are known, uttering powerful prayers to protect their leader.

The TikTok video of Karma President speaking about Pastor Elvis is below.

Karma President prophesies doom for Alpha Hour Pastor Elvis Agyemang, sparking mixed reactions online. Image credit: @pselvingagyemangofficial

Source: TikTok

John Dumelo takes children farming

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo took his children farming to give them a glimpse into his life outside of politics.

A video showed the children and their father planting some vegetables and fruits in plastic containers while he educated them on how to care for the plants.

Source: YEN.com.gh