The Ghana Police Service has dismissed allegations of bribery, paper leakage and irregularities in the 2026 Police Competitive Promotional Examination

The Service insisted that the exercise was conducted transparently in collaboration with the UCC and under strict security measures

It further maintained that promotions were strictly merit-based, with additional consideration given to some officers following a presidential intervention

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The Ghana Police Service has rejected allegations of bribery, paper leakage and other irregularities surrounding the 2026 Police Competitive Promotional Examination (PCPE) for Chief Inspectors seeking admission into the Police Academy.

A total of about 7,500 Chief Inspectors sat for the examination on April 12, 2026 at three centres in Accra.

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno reacts to the bribery and paper leakage allegations which marred the 2026 police promotion examination. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Graphiconline, the exercise is part of efforts to train and promote a new crop of senior officers within the Service.

The Inspector-General of Police’s Secretariat, led by Christian Tetteh Yohuno, described the allegations as untrue, unfounded and intended to undermine the credibility of the process.

It said claims of leaked papers and payments ranging between GH¢70,000 and GH¢100,000 for promotion were entirely false and unsupported by evidence.

“No examination papers were leaked to any officer, and no officer paid money to secure promotion or placement into the Police Academy,” the statement stressed.

IGP's office offers more explanation

The Service explained that the examination was conducted in collaboration with the University of Cape Coast to ensure transparency, fairness and accountability.

It added that strict security measures were put in place before, during and after the examination to prevent malpractice and maintain integrity.

The Police Administration urged candidates with grievances to use official internal channels rather than resorting to the media.

It also challenged anyone with evidence of wrongdoing to submit it for investigation.

The statement reminded officers of the open-door policy of the IGP and encouraged dissatisfied candidates to seek formal reviews.

The Ghana Police Service maintained that all candidates were assessed strictly on merit, competence and performance, with successful officers achieving promotion through hard work.

It also revealed that following a special intervention by John Dramani Mahama, about 300 officers who scored 50 per cent were granted consideration to promote fairness and boost morale within the Service.

Police inspector arrested over MoMo robbery

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a police inspector stationed at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region, Bright Appiah Danquah, had been arrested over allegations of armed robbery.

In a bizarre twist, he reportedly left his mobile phone at the scene of one robbery and later went to a police station to report it as stolen.

The suspect, along with three alleged accomplices, has been remanded into custody as investigations continue into the disturbing case.

Source: YEN.com.gh