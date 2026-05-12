MultiChoice Introduces Special World Cup Package for DStv Users in Ghana

MultiChoice has announced that it will be broadcasting all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will air live on DStv

Dedicated channels have been set aside to show all the games, which will be broadcast in 27 African nations

Popular Ghanaian dish installer Samuel Elinam, in a tweet, also shared the current prices for DSTV decoders and dishes

MultiChoice Group, a subsidiary of CANAL+ and the parent company of DStv, has announced that it would offer extensive coverage for the 2026 World Cup.

The company, on its website, confirmed that subscribers of DStv can watch all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 live on SuperSport platforms.

MultiChoice announces new exciting packages for Ghanaians ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit:JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images, satellite dish installation.

Source: UGC

MultiChoice to broadcast matches in 27 African countries

CANAL+ Director for Content and Sports in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa, Said Rendani Ramovha, commenting on the upcoming World Cup, expressed the company’s readiness to bring the best viewing experience of all the World Cup games to its subscribers.

He expressed joy that Africa, with a record number of teams representing the continent at the World stage, can enjoy the games on dedicated SuperSport channels.

According to the company, the matches will be broadcast in 27 African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

“We are thrilled to announce that our subscribers in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa will get to witness yet another historic FIFA World Cup on Your World of Champions, SuperSport. With Africa sending its biggest-ever contingent to Mexico, Canada and the USA, we are proud to bring Africans the biggest global sports showpiece in the SuperSport quality that they have become accustomed to.”

Ghanaians will also be able to watch the games with Twi commentary.

The qualified nations include Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ghana is among the 10 African countries to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

DStv reduces prices for World Cup

Ghanaian dish installer popularly known on X as @samuel_elinam has also opened up on the current prices for dish and subscription packages ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

In a post on X on May 11, he explained that a DStv promotion offers a package where Ghanaians can buy a DStv decoder, dish, and a one-month subscription for ₵268.

Others who prefer only the decoder plus a one-month subscription will pay ₵167.

A brochure of a new decoder he shared on his X page showed that the price of the DStv decoder is now ₵69.

It also stated that persons who want to reconnect will now have to pay ₵58 to do so.

At the time of writing the post, Samuel Elinam had generated a lot of reactions.

MultiChoice denies price reduction claim

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that MultiChoice Group, the owner of DStv, in September 2025, denied agreeing to any downward price adjustment of DStv services in Ghana.

This position contradicts an announcement made by the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, regarding a deal to cut prices.

Source: YEN.com.gh