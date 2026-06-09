The Accra Metropolitan Assembly have introduced a reward scheme to pay residents for reporting people who dispose waste in gutters

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey confirmed that individuals would receive GH¢200 for every verified photographic report of public littering

Several Ghanaian youth reacted as a lady shared plans to tender in her resignation letter from her full-time job to pursue the reward money

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has announced a GH¢200 reward for residents who provide photographic evidence of people dumping refuse into gutters or littering public spaces.

Woman quits job as Accra Mayor announces ¢200 reward for reporting people dumping waste in gutters. Image credit: Fresh.ngo

Source: UGC

The initiative forms part of efforts by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to strengthen the enforcement of sanitation laws and tackle one of the major causes of flooding in the capital. City authorities frequently identify indiscriminate waste disposal and choked drains as major contributors to the recurring floods in Accra.

In an interview with Citi News, Allotey said residents who capture clear images of sanitation offenders and submit them to the Assembly will receive a cash reward once the reports are verified.

The Mayor added that residents who submit multiple verified reports could earn more, noting that five successful reports would attract GH¢1,000, while ten would earn GH¢2,000.

Woman quits her job to pursue reward

Following the announcement, many young residents in Accra immediately began plotting how to leverage the cash incentive to escape economic hardship.

Rather than viewing it as a simple civic duty, many social media users calculated the potential income and expressed a strong desire to ditch their regular employment entirely to hunt for litterbugs.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

fantacyy21 said:

"10 or 5 people every month. I'm not doing any 9-5 work anymore😂!!"

adjoa. Snas commented:

"I’m about to be rich 😂👏"

akos_444 shared:

"Yo! I'm about to send my resignation letter 🥳🥳🥳 I knew I'd get rich without working hard chaii 🥴😆😆😆😆."

_samuelofosu argued:

"Use those monies to close up the gutters !!! Install CCTVs at vantage points and fish them out !!! OmG 🤦🤦."

crt_mda cheered:

"Vim 👏."

Flooding in Accra as rainy season hits

YEN.com.gh reported that parts of Accra have struggled with serious flooding, calling into question Ghana's flood preparedness.

A lot of reports of flooding have been in areas previously known as wetlands, like Otodjor in Ablekuma West.

This has prompted the demolition of some buildings in waterways.

Source: YEN.com.gh