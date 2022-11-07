2 KNUST ladies were rescued by a gentleman who managed to chase the car they were captured in with his motorbike

In an interview with Bigscout Media, the gentleman explained that the incident happened at about 7pm near one D and G junction

In the end, a national security officer determined that the car had been stolen and used for the operation

A well-built young man has singlehandedly saved two ladies who are students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

In an interview with Fanta Black of Bigscout Media, the gentleman recounted how it all happened at about 7 pm when he stepped out and overheard a woman saying two ladies had been captured inside a taxi.

"I was in disbelief when the woman said that. But before I could say jack, I was that a phone dropped from the car but instead of stopping up to pick the phone, the car rather sped off. That's when I realized that my help was needed, so I decided to follow them with my motorbike," the Macho man recounted.

Photo of the Good Samaritan being interviewed

Source: Facebook

How the kidnapped KNUST ladies were finally saved

According to the Good Samaritan, he followed the car until it fell inside a gutter in an attempt to serve and flee, after which the suspects took to their heels. Later, the young man reveals that it was confirmed that the car had been stolen.

"An Angel FM senior reporter traced us but the police was unresponsive when they were contacted. I called Kojo Boadi AKA Kojo Bamba, a national security officer who gave us information about the car among others. I am available for any deals because it's my passion to protect people. My number is 0543585185," he further mentioned.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the Fanta Black interview

Wendy Akosua mentioned:

He said something about he wanted to be national security officer but things didn’t go well, A brave and good guy like him should be awarded and employ as police man or national security officer.

Shawn Mendes Quophi Mahatma said:

Is not about your braveness bro.. just thank God that they didn't shoot u if only they had gun with them

Bese Peter indicated:

I did the same thing before when I was a taxi driver in kumasi. I chased them until they were arrested at mango down patasi

Driver at Adenta narrates how he escaped 3 ladies who wanted to take his car

In another chilling story, a young Ghanaian driver who withheld his name has narrated how three Nigerian ladies nearly took his car from him in the dead of the night when he had just closed for the day.

Narrating his experience on TMGHLive on YouTube, the gentleman revealed that the incident happened around the Adenta-Legon stretch at about one o'clock a.m.

He stated that the three ladies were dressed in mini-skirts and it never crossed his mind that they could have been armed robbers.

