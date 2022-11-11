A needy-but-brilliant student at KNUST has recently got many sympathizing with him after sharing some of his academic achievements

A LinkedIn post had Robert Owusu sharing his end of semester exams results, where he aced all his subjects

The young man admitted that he has been putting in the work to excel, but needs financial sponsorship for the upcoming semesters

An intelligent Ghanaian young man studying at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has recently shared some of his academic achievements and requested financial aid.

Robert smiling and posing for the camera, a picture of his end of semester exams results Photo credit: Robert Owusu/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Robert Owusu, who is an engineering student at KNUST, took to his LinkedIn timeline to recount that he has always been from a poor financial background, but that has never stopped him from putting in his best at every level of his education. He also shared a screenshot of his end of semester exams results, where he aced all his subject.

The first-class student spoke about the importance of hard work to him and encouraged all students to put in the work. He, however, ended by revealing that his hope is to get financial support to see him through the rest of his university education.

Success cannot be achieved on a silver platter, it takes hardwork and determination, sacrificing my sleep hours for studies. I would like to encourage all students to dedicate most of their time for studies. Don't see university as a place of enjoyment but serious learning grounds. It's my prayer to get sponsorships for the rest of my years of study.

The young man's post got over 300 people's reactions to it and close to 50 commenting with 12 reposts.

Kind Ghanaian Man Helps 2 Needy But Brilliant Students Gain Admission To KNUST

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kofi Asare, a compassionate Ghanaian man, became a guardian angel to two Ghanaian youth who excelled in secondary school but did not have the means for university education.

In a Facebook post, Kofi recounted that some years back, he got introduced to a brilliant young man called Ali, who had successfully completed secondary school and gained admission at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Unfortunately, the death of his father, coupled with a lack of finance, caused him to pick up a job as a labourer to raise funds.

Around the same time, Kofi met another brilliant young mind, Priscilla, who also found herself in a similar situation and needed help. Although he added a burning desire to help the young man and woman, he was unfortunately laid off at work and hence could not help by himself.

Source: YEN.com.gh