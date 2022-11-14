The CEO of Chickenman & Pizzaman has disclosed that he used his money for hostel fees as start-up capital for his business

Christian Boakye revealed that at the beginning of the business, people close to him including lecturers tried to talk him out of the idea because they feared it would affect his academics

He said that he birthed the idea to set up a food business after attending a party at East Legon in 2017

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Founder of Chickenman & Pizzaman, Christian Nana Boakye has shared an inspiring story on how he defied the odds to become the owner of one of Ghana’s leading food brands in the country.

Appearing on The Day show on TV3, the 25-year-old entrepreneur who gave rare details of how his business began recounted the challenges he faced when things first took off.

Photo of Pizzaman Chicken CEO Photo credit@ Twitter/@theNanaPoku @iamkojoasante_j @ErnestAdjeiAgy1

Source: Twitter

Pizzaman didn't get easy at the start

He recalled how he diverted money meant for his hostel fees into his business during his days as a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST),.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“Raising capital was one, and then getting the right people to work with. Sometimes, things don’t go as planned, and you feel like quitting; you get tired of combining the work with academics. I was still in school, in my final year, when I started.

“… not just hostel fees; any other money available that I could chance on. I risked it… I wouldn’t advise it because it wasn’t pleasant… in January 2018, when I started, I had some money on me because I had gone to school fresh. It got to a point things got locked up, so during National Service time, I had to take money for the hostel and use that money to secure a place around campus and then some small small pocket monies I had on me, including my roommate, Ebenezer, we just combined whatever we had and then got some oven. I mean, it was so rough,

He even opened up on how others interpreted his ambition as a move by the devil to sway him away from his books.

“At a point, one of my lecturers had to pray for me. He was our patron when I was a department president. He knew how academically good I was, and he was quite surprised. “He was like, what is wrong with Chris? Is it a spiritual attack? He was wondering because I’m the front seater in class, but then after class, I’m done – that’s it… to him, he felt I was under attack or I was losing focus. Well, yeah, I was losing focus in my academics, but I was making money, and it’s addictive,” he said.

Nana Boakye concluded by admonishing the youth to be go-getters and also to aspire to reach high heights.

“I feel whatever it is you want to do, if you want to do it, you won’t find excuses. Just manage your time well. There were times that I had to skip class and cook and my mates – my classmates, bought into the idea. They were like, Chris, you are too good academically. Why don’t you just do your master's and then probably get a job outside, like how our seniors have been doing? Why are you risking so much?” he added.

Ghanaian man moves from being a security man to owning a restaurant

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported how an industrious Ghanaian man named Akenten in an interview with Odame Asare shared his journey from working as a security man to owning one of the biggest Restaurants at the West Hills Mall.

Narrating his story, Akenten shared that he started as a security man at the West Hills mall and from there he moved to a restaurant called Lord of the Wings to work as a cleaner until he got the opportunity to work at a cafe shop where he was trained in cafe making and given a certificate after.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh