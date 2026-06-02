A German couple has launched a social media appeal in search of a childhood friend they say they have not seen or heard from in over 20 years

They say contact was lost after Jamal and his family were deported to Africa in the early 2000s, ending their childhood friendship

The search has gained traction on TikTok, with users sharing the video widely in hopes of reuniting the childhood friends

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A German couple has turned to social media in an emotional effort to locate a long-lost childhood friend known as Jamal, with whom they have not had contact for more than two decades.

According to the couple, Jamal attended a Catholic kindergarten in Abtsgmünd, Germany, around 2001 to 2002, where he was close friends with the husband during early childhood.

A German couple shares childhood photos as they search for their long lost friend Jamal online. Photo credit: K6tr/TikTok

Source: TikTok

They explained that Jamal and his family were later deported to Africa approximately one to two years after attending kindergarten, and communication was lost completely following their departure.

The couple say they only have childhood photographs of Jamal and limited details to help track him down. Based on their estimates, they believe he is now around 28 to 29 years old and may have siblings.

In a social media appeal shared on TikTok, the woman behind the post said the family has never forgotten Jamal and remains hopeful of reuniting with him.

She further stated that, according to information they received from relatives, Jamal and his family were taken away during the night and separated before being moved to camps in an unknown location in Africa.

The couple admitted they do not know the specific country where Jamal or his family may have been taken, but remain hopeful that someone may recognise the story or have information about his whereabouts.

Their appeal has since gained attention online, with users sharing the video in hopes of helping reconnect the childhood friends after more than 20 years apart.

They have urged anyone with information about Jamal or his family to come forward and assist in reuniting them.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh