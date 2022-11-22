A goal-oriented Ghanaian lady under 17 years has recently won over GH₵7 million in funding for her project on waste management

Henrietta Boateng has made it her life's mission to eradicate the plastic waste crisis in Ghana and Africa at large

The young lady is the first recipient of the Rise award in Ghana, which seeks to support young ones between the ages of 15 and 17 with unique projects to solve environmental problems

The Ghanaian girl's hope is to eventually own a charity foundation and become a pediatrician

Henrietta Boateng, a purpose-driven Ghanaian girl whose goal is to solve the plastic crisis in Ghana and Africa has recently become the first winner of a Rise award where she won $500,000 (Ghc7,231,430) to fund her project.

A publication by edwardasaare.com reported that Henrietta is also passionate about supporting homeless and underprivileged children in the society and in her Rise project, she reported on the effect of plastic waste on the environment and how recycling can help eradicate that effect.

The young lady also joined forces with a company called Nulla Waste Management Ltd and together, they solved some plastic pollution challenge through recycling and awareness. Henrietta hopes to own a charity foundation and also build a career as a pediatrician and philanthropist.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a team led by a Business Administration faculty member at Ashesi University, Jewel Nana Thompson, were awarded a $100,000 grant to build a digital resource platform.

