Manuel, a Ghanaian young man, has recently shared how he lost a car he purchased for an Uber business after lending it to a friend who requested for it

He revealed that his friend crushed the car on his way to drop off his girlfriend, and after two years, he has refused to pay what he owes

The frustrated young man advised all who intend on giving out their cars always to ensure the borrowers have the financial standing to repair or buy a new car in case they damage it

A Ghanaian man by the name of Manuel has recently opened up about how a close friend dealt with him badly after helping him.

His post on Facebook revealed that just three months after purchasing a car to start an Uber business, his friend came to him requesting to borrow it for some rounds in Accra. After giving it out, he next found his car completely crushed and damaged.

Picture of the damaged car after the accident, photo of the car when it was newly purchased Photo credit: Manuel

Source: Facebook

He found out that his friend lied about what he was using the car for and that he actually used it to drop off his girlfriend when he crushed it.

Manuel also shared that his frustrations increased when his insurance company refused to pay him the full cost, although he was on a comprehensive plan and the driver had a license when he crushed the car.

The young man shared that his friend decided to pay the remaining Ghc9,000 required to purchase a new car, but after 2 years, his friend has not fulfilled his part of the bargain and is nowhere to be found.

He stopped talking to me and don’t answer my calls because of 4,000 cedis balance. I lost my Uber business because I decided to do good.

He used his situation to caution people to be very careful when they plan on lending their cars out. He advised them always to ensure the borrowers have the financial standing to either repair the car or buy a new one in case it gets damaged.

