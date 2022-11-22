A TikToker, @mungaidiaries, recounted a story on TikTok by showing the house his family built for him upon his return from the hospital

He revealed that the house his family built for him was wheelchair accessible, making it easy for him to move around the house in his wheelchair

Several netizens were thankful for the kind of family he has and took to the comments to share a few words of support with him

TikToker, @mungaidiaries, has shown that he has one of the best families anyone could wish for. He shared a video showing the house his family built for him upon returning from the hospital. He added that the house was wheelchair friendly, making it easy for him to move around in his wheelchair.

Man shows the house his family built for him when he returned from the hospital. Photo credit: @mungaidiaries

Source: UGC

In the video he shared on TikTok, he wrote:

I got home and found out they have built for me a special house which is also wheelchair friendly where I can live comfortably. God is good.

In the video, he was surrounded by his family and clergy members who took him to various areas of the house. Watch the video below.

Several netizens were impressed by the family's kind gesture and took to the comments to share a few words. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

hellieqabz said:

First to comment. You are an inspiration to so many people who are on on the verge of giving up, we see you and believe in the goodness of the lord

marthy added:

God bless your family... More so for being selfless. Woi.. May they never lack. Keep pushing dear...Support is everything. Hugs dear

Keziah mwikali remarked:

God is always faithful

Source: YEN.com.gh