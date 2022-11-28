A decision by a young Ghanaian woman to go for a shaved haircut without the consent of her mother has caused a stir online

In the video making rounds, the young were captured answering to her mother why she opted for this type of hairstyle

Social media users who saw the video commended the lady for her composure in explaining the issues to her mother

A young Ghanaian woman has got people talking after she filmed the reaction of her mother over her decision to shave her hair.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Tiktok, the young lady @confidante16 was captured going home to visit her mother.

Upon arrival, the mother showed particular interest in the appearance of her daughter and wondered why a lady go in for such a cut.

A Ghanaian mother registered her displeasure with her daughter over her hairstyle Photo credit @confidante16/TikTok

Initially, she asked whether it was her boyfriend who influenced her decision to shave her hair.

With the answer being no, she sought to find out if such a haircut will be allowed at her daughter’s workplace, a question the daughter responded in the affirmative.

At this point, the mother then showed her disgust over the hairstyle and asked why she was not informed before it was done.

The daughter responded that her decision to shave her hair was due to the cost associated with going for a hairdo.

Ghanaians react to the objections by the woman

The 1-minute 41 seconds video which was captioned “African mothers” generated a lot of reaction with many commending the young lady for the display of respect exhibited towards her mother.

Portia

She’s so respectful

Aurelia Abiri-osei

A worker should still ask mum if she is allowed hair cut boi

NanaAnkamaa

This is my mum she didn’t talk to me for two days when I permed my Afro as if the hair is hers

