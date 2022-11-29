A social media user has stoked controversy after he tweeted that the Black Stars beat South Korea in the ongoing World Cup because Ghanaians prayed to God when things became tough

In the tweet that has gone haywire, the tweep cited the example of how Ghana scored the winning goal as soon as a video of a Ghanaian man praying surfaced

Netizens remain divided in their opinions with some saying Ghanaians would have to pray more when the Black Stars come up against Uruguay in their final group-stage game

A social media user has stirred controversy online after he remarked that God is the reason why the senior national team the Black Stars beat South Korea in a thrilling encounter at the ongoing World Cup.

In a post on Twitter after Ghana’s first victory at the mundial, a tweep @FGRAdam said that the decision by Ghanaians to seek the divine intervention of God when the game was 2-2 is the reason the Black Stars won the game.

Buttressing his claim, he shared pictures of a Ghanaian man praying at the stadium minutes before Mohammed Kudus scored the winner.

A Ghanaian supporter at the Ghana vs South Korea game praying minutes before the Black Stars scored Photo credit @FGRAdam/Twitter

“If you need proof there is a God, this fan was praying for Ghana to score against Korea and less than one minute they scored,” he wrote.

Ghanaians react to World Cup victory

The comment generated a lot of mixed reactions with others agreeing with the tweep whereas others also stated God should not be credited with the victory of the Black Stars because supporters from South Korea were also captured praying.

shiko

Same thing I said when they scored. Its not about God hates Koreans... its about who asks will be given

@BricksAmpong

Where was God when we were playing Portugal

Grievous Bodily Charm

God answered the prayers of Ghana

young757van

We need him to pray when they play Uruguay

