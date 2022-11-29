Clint Dempsey has claimed Ghanaian nationality in a funny video and tried to prove it by speaking Ghanaian pidgin

The former player was on a panel with Eniareyouokeni on ITV, and they discussed the Black Stars, who Dempsey was in love with

Dempsey's pidgin got peeps laughing, and Ghanaians welcomed him wholeheartedly to be a citizen of the motherland

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Former American footballer, Clint Dempsey, has expressed love for the Black Stars after their display at the World Cup.

Clint Dempsey Claims To Be A Ghanaian Source: eniareyouokeni

Source: UGC

Dempsey was on ITV's 2022 World Cup panel with Eniareyouokeni, where the World Cup fixtures were discussed, and Ghana popped up in the conversation.

Dempsey seemed to be in love with the Black Stars and even identified as a Ghanaian. The American said he had two nationalities, and Ghana was his other home.

Dempsey broke into hilarious pidgin to prove his claim, which got Eniareyouokeni laughing her head off. Ghanaians who saw the video of the beautiful moment were in love with Dempsey and welcomed him with open arms.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Why Ghana Has Won Hearts At Qatar 2022

The Black Stars have had a brilliant campaign so far and have got many folks across the globe raving about the team.

The Black Stars had a brilliant game against Portugal, even though they lost the match 3:2. The Black Stars played their second game against South Korea and defeated the Asians by three goals to two.

Clint Dempsey Wins Over Ghanaians

mayophilip sad:

if he was black, he'd totally look Ghanaian.

Ab got people laughing:

Clint done us dirty in 2014 with that ealy goal lool

kwame_jampoh also said:

I need to witness Clint in ghana this December

Kenny also wrote:

I finally get why he had some street edge to his game. He’s from the ends charley!!!

Ghana Vs South Korea: School Pupils Jubilate As Black Stars Score A Goal At World Cup in Qatar, (Video)

In other World Cup stories, school children in Ghana have turned heads on social media after a video of them jubilating during South Korea versus Ghana match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar went viral.

Watching the game inside the school hall, they were captured shouting, jumping, and waving Ghana flags as a sign of jubilation.

The video has sparked reactions on social media as many watched in awe of how the pupils and their teachers jubilated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh