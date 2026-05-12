Nana Akua Addo Responds After Designer Accuses Her of Stealing AMVCA Cathedral Gown Concept
- Ghanaian model Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the 12th AMVCA with a striking Cathedral-inspired gown at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria
- Designer Almée Couture accused Nana Akua Addo of stealing their creative work after the model allegedly used their original sketch with a different designer
- Nana Akua Addo fired back, insisting the Cathedral concept was entirely her own intellectual property and that Almée simply failed to execute her vision
Model, actress, and fashionista, Nana Akua Addo, has found herself at the centre of a scandal after a designer accused her of stealing the concept for her trending Cathedral design.
Nana Akua Addo attended the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Saturday, May 9, 2026, and took her usual position as the highlight of the night.
Known for her outlandish and impressive red carpet appearances, Nana Akua Addo stole the show once again at the event held at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria.
She appeared in three outfits, the most talked about of which was based on the Cologne Cathedral in Germany.
The Instagram post with Nana Akua Addo's cathedral dres is below.
Designer calls out Nana Akua Addo
Days after winning plaudits over her appearance at the event, a scandal broke out as a Paris-based designer accused her of stealing her craft.
Almee claimed that Nana Akua Addo initially approached her to work on her design for the AMVCA awards, and after telling them what she wanted, they spent time, money, and effort to develop the artistic vision.
However, they later had to part ways due to artistic differences, only for them to find out that Nana Akua Addo had used everything they had already developed with another designer.
“This project was originally developed with the client last year as part of a commissioned couture piece. The initial cathedral- inspired concept was shared with us by the client, and based on that direction, Almée Couture developed the final artistic vision, original sketch, silhouette, structural detailing, and couture interpretation for the design,” the statement said.
“Following the cancellation of the project and refund of the deposit, we later discovered that the final gown was created elsewhere using the original sketch and design direction developed by Almée Couture, without acknowledgment of our creative contribution,” it added.
Below is the Instagram post of Almee calling out Nana Akua Addo.
Nana Akua Addo responds to accusations
In a swift comeback, Nana Akua Addo slammed Almee Couture and said the idea was hers in the first place, so she could not have stolen it.
She said Almee could not execute her vision, so she took it to someone else who could, and their complaints are now sour grapes.
“I've seen so much misinformation about my recent AMVCA outfit. (Cathedral). I reached out to @almee.lii for my outfit. I shared my idea with you and explained exactly how I wanted it.
“You mentioned that you didn't want to execute it the way I envisioned because of how detailed my ideas were, a refund was made, and I eventually got someone else to create it. So why and how is it now being claimed as yours? The entire concept and creative direction were my intellectual property," she wrote.
The Twitter post with Nana Akua Addo's clap back to Almee is below.
Nana Akua Addo slays in hand-crocheted dress
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana made-in-Ghana stylish in a purple dress with a rafia skirt design as she attended Fella Makafui's shop opening in Accra.
The actress's outfit sparked positive reactions on social media as many praised her for promoting made-in-Ghana items.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh