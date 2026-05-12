Ghanaian model Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the 12th AMVCA with a striking Cathedral-inspired gown at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria

Designer Almée Couture accused Nana Akua Addo of stealing their creative work after the model allegedly used their original sketch with a different designer

Nana Akua Addo fired back, insisting the Cathedral concept was entirely her own intellectual property and that Almée simply failed to execute her vision

Model, actress, and fashionista, Nana Akua Addo, has found herself at the centre of a scandal after a designer accused her of stealing the concept for her trending Cathedral design.

Nana Akua Addo claps back after Paris-based designer Almee accused her of 'stealing' her cathedral-inspired AMVCA outfit. Image credit: @nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo attended the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Saturday, May 9, 2026, and took her usual position as the highlight of the night.

Known for her outlandish and impressive red carpet appearances, Nana Akua Addo stole the show once again at the event held at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria.

She appeared in three outfits, the most talked about of which was based on the Cologne Cathedral in Germany.

The Instagram post with Nana Akua Addo's cathedral dres is below.

Designer calls out Nana Akua Addo

Days after winning plaudits over her appearance at the event, a scandal broke out as a Paris-based designer accused her of stealing her craft.

Almee claimed that Nana Akua Addo initially approached her to work on her design for the AMVCA awards, and after telling them what she wanted, they spent time, money, and effort to develop the artistic vision.

However, they later had to part ways due to artistic differences, only for them to find out that Nana Akua Addo had used everything they had already developed with another designer.

“This project was originally developed with the client last year as part of a commissioned couture piece. The initial cathedral- inspired concept was shared with us by the client, and based on that direction, Almée Couture developed the final artistic vision, original sketch, silhouette, structural detailing, and couture interpretation for the design,” the statement said.

“Following the cancellation of the project and refund of the deposit, we later discovered that the final gown was created elsewhere using the original sketch and design direction developed by Almée Couture, without acknowledgment of our creative contribution,” it added.

Below is the Instagram post of Almee calling out Nana Akua Addo.

Nana Akua Addo responds to accusations

In a swift comeback, Nana Akua Addo slammed Almee Couture and said the idea was hers in the first place, so she could not have stolen it.

She said Almee could not execute her vision, so she took it to someone else who could, and their complaints are now sour grapes.

“I've seen so much misinformation about my recent AMVCA outfit. (Cathedral). I reached out to @almee.lii for my outfit. I shared my idea with you and explained exactly how I wanted it.

“You mentioned that you didn't want to execute it the way I envisioned because of how detailed my ideas were, a refund was made, and I eventually got someone else to create it. So why and how is it now being claimed as yours? The entire concept and creative direction were my intellectual property," she wrote.

The Twitter post with Nana Akua Addo's clap back to Almee is below.

Nana Akua Addo looks gorgeous in a crocheted dress at the launch of Fella Makafui's new shop. Image credit: @nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo slays in hand-crocheted dress

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana made-in-Ghana stylish in a purple dress with a rafia skirt design as she attended Fella Makafui's shop opening in Accra.

The actress's outfit sparked positive reactions on social media as many praised her for promoting made-in-Ghana items.

Source: YEN.com.gh